Shedeur Sanders Injury Impacts Deion Sanders’ Colorado Team Record

Deion Sanders’ season with Colorado started with great promise but has ended in major disappointment. The team’s seventh loss on Friday night guarantees a losing record and eliminates the Buffaloes from bowl game contention. The defeat was a particularly bitter pill to swallow, as Colorado was thrashed by Washington State 56-14, solidifying their position as the worst team in the Pac-12.

According to Sanders, “We’re falling short of what we’re capable of. That’s the part of this that’s tough to digest. We’ve got high expectations here, so this is tremendously disappointing.”

Sanders’ son and starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, has been sacked 52 times this season, the most of any quarterback in the country, and suffered a wrist injury during the Friday night game. “He had some numbness in his hand and couldn’t really grip the ball,” Deion Sanders explained. “But then that second hit he just got rolled up on. We decided not to send him back out.”

After winning the first three games, Colorado has only managed to secure one victory in the subsequent eight games. Sanders’ team will close its season next week at No. 22 Utah.