Tragic News: Husband and Father Fatally Shot Outside Frisco Walmart

The Frisco man who was fatally shot outside Walmart on Wednesday night has been identified as a 62-year-old husband and father of two, his family said.

Dung Doan worked at a local bakery and lived across the street from Walmart, his niece Kaitlin Nguyen told KXAS-TV. She described her uncle as “a good human being who never hurt anybody.” Doan immigrated to the United States from Vietnam last year.

“They were really excited to move to the U.S. to make a new life for themselves and also to be able to raise their son and put him through college,” Nguyen told KXAS.

Doan was one of two people “shot at random” Wednesday night in the area of the Walmart located near Preston Road and Hickory Street, Frisco police said. Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and told dispatchers at least one person was believed to have been shot.

Police found one victim in the parking lot and a second victim nearby on Hickory Street. Both had been shot multiple times, officials said. The Frisco Fire Department transported the victims to local hospitals where Doan died from his injuries. The other victim is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking that anyone with information contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.

Doan’s family has established a GoFundMe to help cover his funeral costs.

“If he passed away at old age or terminal illness, we would be able to better prepare for that but never anything like this,” Nguyen said to KXAS.

