Exciting College Football Matchups: Georgia vs. Tennessee, Washington vs. Oregon State, and More!

As we enter the last two weeks of the regular season, there are numerous uncertainties that still need to be determined in college football.

With five undefeated teams and four others with just one loss, the College Football Playoff race is up in the air. Conference title races are also going down to the wire, and over 20 teams are on the cusp of bowl eligibility.

Rivalry week is on the horizon and the coaching carousel is already in full swing, so we’re in for an action-packed weekend of football.

Time: Noon | TV: ABC | Line: Miami -1 | Total: 46.5

If Louisville wins against Miami, they will clinch a spot in the ACC title game. Although the Cardinals boast a 9-1 record, they have played just three true road games this season. Miami, on the other hand, has had a rollercoaster season under Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes showed determination in their effort against Florida State last week, but ended up losing 27-20. It remains to be seen what their motivation will be this week.

Time: 2:30 p.m. | TV: Pac-12 | Line: Arizona -1 | Total: 45

After a winless 2020 campaign, Jedd Fisch has done a remarkable job rebuilding the Arizona program. The Wildcats, with a surprising 7-3 record, are still in contention for a spot in the Pac-12 title game. The Utes, despite being the two-time defending champions, have struggled with injuries this season. They nearly upset Washington last weekend and are looking to finish the season strong and secure 10 wins.

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: UGA -10.5 | Total: 58.5

Georgia, now back atop the CFP rankings with a 10-0 record, has been dominant in recent games. Tennessee, looking to make an impact on Georgia’s quest for a third national title, faces a tough challenge against the Bulldogs. Their last victory against Georgia dates back to 2016. Tennessee needs to refine their run game to stand a chance after struggling to get it going last week against Missouri.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: OSU -2.5 | Total: 63.5

Washington, with a perfect 10-0 record, is eyeing a spot in the Pac-12 title game. Oregon State, despite being the underdog, has the chance to clinch their first outright conference title since 1956 with wins over Washington and Oregon. The Beavers, with a strong home record, are aiming to create an upset against the undefeated Huskies.

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: UT -7.5 | Total: 47.5

Texas is still in the running for the CFP and can secure a spot in the Big 12 title game with a victory over Iowa State. Despite losing star running back Jonathon Brooks to injury, Texas will have QB Quinn Ewers back for the game. Iowa State is also vying for the Big 12 title and needs a win against Texas to keep their hopes alive.