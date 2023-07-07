Setting up an Outdoor Dining Table: A Comprehensive Guide

When the weather is beautiful and you have a green garden, patio, or deck, there’s no better excuse to dine outdoors. Young Huh, a New York-based interior designer, says that outdoor entertainment is more relaxed and casual, allowing for more fun and less fuss. During the summer, Huh and her husband entertain almost every weekend at their 19th-century house in Hyde Park, N.Y., and setting the table for these outdoor meals is something she looks forward to.

When planning an outdoor meal, Huh first considers who will be attending and what would be enjoyable for them. This determines the menu and the setting. Huh has several options on her eight-acre property, such as the patio, around a pond, or under the shade of trees. If she needs to be near the kitchen, she chooses the patio, but moving the table out into the landscape creates a romantic atmosphere that cannot be replicated on the patio.

Regardless of the location, Huh always dresses the table with a tablecloth. This clean, crisp surface helps define the color palette. For a recent lunch, Huh used a white cotton tablecloth with a red and blue floral pattern. She chose flowers as a focal point for the table and opted for multiple small vases rather than one large arrangement. This allows everyone to have flowers at their place. Huh prefers using clear glass vases in different styles for added variety. She arranged purply cornflowers, blue delphiniums, and pink peonies without being too particular about their placement. Huh likes the flowers to have a wild and natural feel.

When it comes to tableware, Huh believes in creating different tablescapes for different occasions. For this particular lunch, she used Ralph Lauren’s black-and-white floral dishes to complement the tablecloth pattern. She added purple and pink tumblers for color, and red-rimmed wine glasses for a touch of sophistication. Huh suggests using colorful glasses outdoors, but nothing too precious due to the likelihood of breakage. For flatware, she considered using mismatched antique silverware but ultimately chose acrylic handles with a bamboo shape for their outdoorsy appeal. Napkins were simply folded to match the tablecloth as she avoids using napkin rings outside.

Despite the casual atmosphere, Huh still believes in using place cards to make guests feel special. She prefers to use candles in lanterns for added ambiance, even during daylight hours. Thinking ahead, Huh plans for an easy cleanup. She uses large trays to transport dishes between the yard and kitchen, and chooses dishwasher-safe tableware whenever possible to avoid hand-washing after the party.

By putting thought into the setting, table preparation, floral arrangement, tableware, and cleanup, Young Huh ensures that her outdoor meals are not only enjoyable but also visually appealing and stress-free.

