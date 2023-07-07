The Ultimate £800 Investment That Will Be Worth Every Penny

Receive free updates on advice and comments by subscribing to our newsletter. The Financial Times’ Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign continues with this article, discussing the potential benefits of making voluntary contributions to fill gaps in your national insurance record. By doing so, you can ensure that you receive the maximum amount of the new state pension upon retirement. Currently, it costs around £800 to top-up a missing year from 2006, which would add over £300 per year before tax to your state pension. In a typical 20-year retirement, this could amount to £6,000. By filling five missing years at a cost of £4,000, you could potentially generate £30,000, or even more due to the state pension increasing in line with inflation.

Some may be concerned about the future of the state pension, but even without it, buying an equivalent index-linked annual income could cost over £230,000. Filling gaps in your national insurance record could offer excellent value. However, many people are unaware of the 35-year requirement for national insurance contributions to receive the full state pension. Only half of the 4,000 survey participants knew this, with more women than men being unaware. Surprisingly, even individuals over the age of 50 were surprised by this requirement.

Moreover, 71% of survey respondents had never checked their national insurance record to ensure they were on track or had any gaps. This could easily be done using the Check State Pension service on Gov.uk. This lack of knowledge is concerning, but the numbers would likely have been even lower if not for the efforts of Martin Lewis and his campaign.

If your national insurance record shows gaps, it is essential to contact the Future Pensions Centre to determine if filling those gaps will boost your state pension in retirement. It is worth noting that due to the overwhelming response to filling gaps between 2006-2016, the deadline for doing so has been extended to April 2025. After this, it will still be possible to fill gaps within the past six tax years. However, many people still have questions about the process.

There are certain factors that make individuals more likely to have gaps in their national insurance record, such as working overseas, being self-employed, working part-time, or taking a career break. However, not everyone needs to rush to fill these gaps. The closer you are to state pension age, the more pressing the concern becomes. Former public servants and members of large occupational schemes who were contracted out of making state pension contributions may have the most to gain from buying extra years, especially if they’ve taken early retirement.

Interestingly, the under-40s are the most likely to ask about national insurance top-ups. However, most of them are young enough to accumulate the required 35 years’ worth of contributions over their working life. Nevertheless, checking your national insurance record for accuracy is always worth it. Stay-at-home parents who missed out on state pension credits due to opting out of receiving child benefit will also benefit from a solution that is expected to be announced before the April 2025 deadline.

There may be complications for those who have worked in the UK but now reside overseas or plan to retire there. As long as you have at least 10 qualifying years, you will be entitled to a level of UK state pension no matter where you are in the world. However, you will not receive an annual inflationary uplift unless your country of residence has a social security agreement with the UK. Expats living in non-agreement countries often have frozen pensions.

The future of the state pension remains uncertain, but it is likely to exist in some form. Even if changes occur, they would be implemented gradually and include transitional protection for individuals who have already made contributions. The closer you are to state pension age, the higher the likelihood of receiving a maximum return on an £800 investment. As more people become aware of the facts about the state pension, more will likely choose to make voluntary contributions.

Reference