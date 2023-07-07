Tips from gut health experts on how to prevent “traveler’s tummy” during your next vacation

Have you ever noticed changes in your bathroom habits while traveling? If so, you’re not alone.

Referred to as “traveler’s tummy,” it’s common to experience disruptions in digestion and bowel movements during travel. However, there are ways to prevent these effects.

According to Dr. William Li, a physician and bestselling author, traveler’s tummy symptoms can be caused by consuming contaminated food or water, particularly in areas where the locals have built immunity to bacteria that may be unfamiliar to travelers.

Common symptoms of traveler’s tummy include nausea, vomiting, loose stools or diarrhea, abdominal pain, cramping, and bloating.

For some people, travel disrupts their regular schedule and can lead to constipation. According to Harvard Health, sitting for long hours during flights, train or bus rides, and changes in diet are possible causes of travel-related constipation.

Strategies for Maintaining Regularity While Traveling

Prioritize a healthy gut: Establishing a routine that nurtures your gut can better prepare your body for change. Sunny Jain, CEO of gut health supplement company Sun Genomics, emphasizes the importance of hydrating, consuming a balanced diet, and engaging in exercise.

Ensure sufficient sleep: Lack of sleep can negatively affect your overall well-being, including your digestive system.

Stay hydrated and prioritize safe drinking water: In countries where water safety is a concern, drink bottled water. Harvard Health recommends consuming only cooked and hot foods and washing raw fruits and vegetables with clean water. Hand hygiene is also essential.

Li suggests a few prevention tips for those prone to constipation while traveling:

Increase fluids and consume fiber-rich foods: Staying well-hydrated is crucial, especially during travel. Eating fruits and vegetables provides dietary fiber that supports gut health and regular bowel movements.

Stay active: Regular exercise helps keep the bowels moving.