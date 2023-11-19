Score the Top Early Black Friday Headphone Deals in the US Now!

18 November 2023

If you are looking for Black Friday deals on headphones, you’re in luck. Several models, including TWS buds and over-ear headphones, are currently on sale. Samsung is offering exclusive discounts through its Shop Samsung app, with the Galaxy Buds FE now selling for under $100 and promising up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC on.

Moreover, the Galaxy Buds2, an alternative to the Galaxy Buds FE, offer wireless charging support for the case and 360 audio for the buds, making them a desirable option for buyers. Moving up the range, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro come with dual speakers (tweeter + woofer in each bud) and have an IPX7 water resistance rating, while the Pixel Buds Pro from Google also come with attractive discounts.

Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series is a cheaper alternative and features Adaptive Sound instead of ANC. However, the Pixel Buds Pro offers better battery life and a slightly higher price point than the Samsung buds. For budget shoppers, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer ANC and high-quality audio with neat features like spatial audio.

For over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM4 are popular options, with the newer XM5 model boasting improved ANC and audio quality. Additionally, Sony’s INZONE models are ideal for gamers with features such as 360 Spatial Sound and low-latency wireless connections.

