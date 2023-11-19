Netanyahu Slams Hamas as ‘Dead Men Walking’ Amid Massive Jerusalem March

Israel’s War in 2023: Benjamin Netanyahu’s Bold Declaration

In a dramatic turn of events, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to all members of Hamas as “dead men walking,” as thousands of protestors marched on Jerusalem, demanding the release of hostages taken by the terror group. The demonstration came to a halt outside Netanyahu’s office in the holy city.

Speaking at a news conference in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu firmly stated that there has been no hostage release deal and condemned calls for new elections. He emphasized that the focus should be on the soldiers fighting in Gaza and the families of the hostages who are enduring a nightmare. He emphasized “there’ll be time for politics” according to the Times of Israel.

Other important developments include President Biden’s advisor, Brett McGurk, calling for the release of 240 hostages to bring a significant pause in the war and a massive surge of humanitarian relief. Meanwhile, conflicting reports about the condition of some hostages further added to the chaos. Some lookouts near the Gaza border were allegedly threatened by their commanders to keep quiet about unusual activity ahead of the Oct. 7 massacre.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is investigating reports of a deadly incident at the UN-run Al-Fakhoura school in the Jabalia refugee camp on Saturday. While the exact cause of the incident remains uncertain, the IDF has stated that they are looking into it.

In a Washington Post op-ed, President Biden called for the world to oversee security in Gaza after the war, emphasizing the need for international commitment to support the people of Gaza in the aftermath of the conflict.

Amidst the chaos, the Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid joined the protestors, expressing his criticism of Netanyahu’s approach to the conflict and calling for immediate action to resolve the situation. The families of the hostages also made a powerful statement, vowing to walk to Gaza if necessary.

Moreover, the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City has become the center of attention, with patients and sheltering families undertaking a mass evacuation attempt amid the ongoing conflict. While chaos reigns in Gaza, the exact reason for the sudden exodus remains unclear.

Despite the challenges facing the region, the recent poll indicates a growing national support for Jewish settlement in the Gaza Strip after the conflict’s resolution, demonstrating the complex nature of the situation.

