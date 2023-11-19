Can Biden Secure Reelection? His Chances May Be 50-50 at Best

Democratic strategist David Axelrod still believes that the Biden camp should not grow too comfortable about the president’s chances for reelection.

“I think he has a 50-50 shot here, but no better than that, maybe a little worse,” Axelrod told New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd. “He thinks he can cheat nature here and it’s really risky. They’ve got a real problem if they’re counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary doing that, too.”

Axelrod recently suggested President Joe Biden should carefully consider his reelection bid, prompting a reported backlash from the president, who called the strategist a “prick.”

His unsolicited advice followed a New York Times/Sienna College poll that showed Biden trailing former president Donald Trump among voters in five key battleground states.

“I don’t care about them thinking I’m a prick — that’s fine,” Axelrod told Dowd. “I hope they don’t think the polls are wrong because they’re not.”

Despite disappointing poll results and approval ratings, Biden and his supporters have pushed back against calls for him to only serve one term in the White House and maintain confidence in his ability to win reelection.