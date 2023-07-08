San Francisco Pier Experiences Collision with Ruby Princess Cruise

On Thursday, a 113,000-ton cruise ship collided with a dock in San Francisco.

The collision caused a hole in the ship’s left side and delays for the next trip’s passengers.

According to a passenger, the ship was “spinning” as it approached the dock before the crash.

A passenger who witnessed the collision between the Ruby Princess cruise ship and a San Francisco pier described the ship as “spinning rapidly” before impact.

The Ruby Princess, one of Princess Cruises’ many ships, had just completed a 10-day cruise from Alaska when it crashed into Pier 27 in San Francisco. The collision caused a hole in the ship’s left side and damaged the dock, as reported by local station KGO.

No injuries were reported, and both guests and crew were not in danger during the unexpected collision, according to a statement from Princess Cruises to Insider.

The incident is currently under investigation by the US Coast Guard, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

A passenger named Paul Zasso stated that he witnessed the ship spinning and captured the crash on video from his window.

One video posted on YouTube by user Christine Calara shows the ship’s rear scraping against the port with a loud creaking noise.

By Friday morning, crews had successfully welded the hole shut, and Princess Cruises announced that repairs would take approximately 24 hours.

For the passengers scheduled to depart on Thursday, the trip has been shortened from 10 days to 7 days. The ship will now depart on Sunday evening for the Alaska sail and return, as stated by Princess Cruises. Currently, there are 3,328 guests and 1,161 crew members on board.

The statement from Princess Cruises expressed regret for the delays and acknowledged guests’ understanding as they manage this unexpected situation. Guests who choose to take the shorter cruise will receive a 75% refund and equal credit for a future cruise.

The Ruby Princess ship, designed for 3,000 passengers and 1,200 crew members, measures 950 feet in length and weighs over 113,000 tons, according to Princess Cruises.

Insider’s request for comment from the US Coast Guard has not been immediately answered.