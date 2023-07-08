Record-breaking $1.25M sale of tiny boat shed lacking bedroom and bathroom

Are you in search of an affordable space in which you can sleep or use the restroom? Unfortunately, in today’s economy, that seems nearly impossible. However, in the charming city of Auckland, New Zealand, a small property without a bedroom or bathroom recently sold for over $1 million. Boatshed 15, as it is known, is essentially one large room with an open dining area and kitchenette in the front, and a living room leading to a deck and jetty in the back. Although it only spans 700 square feet, this tiny abode made waves when it sold at auction for a record-breaking $1.2 million.

Remarkably, this purchase stands out not only for its price tag, but also because it occurred during a housing market crash in New Zealand. Additionally, the owner of the shed cannot legally reside or stay overnight there, as it lacks a toilet, shower, and legal title – only a license to occupy. Nevertheless, the shed is historically significant, incredibly charming, and has been beautifully renovated. Aerial photographs showcase its long dock, making it a unique gem among the row of buildings along Hobson Bay. In fact, the shed is considered one of only 17 iconic pieces of Auckland’s history. Paul Sissons, a real estate agent from New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, who listed the property, describes it as “very rare.”

Measuring just under 700 square feet, the shed offers a delightful deck and jetty in the back, further enhancing its appeal. The sale of this property is particularly noteworthy due to the housing market crash happening in the country. It is important to note that the tradition of these sheds dates back to the 1930s when they were passed down from generation to generation in Auckland’s elite community. Initially used to haul, store, and maintain boats (mostly launches) during the winter months, many of these sheds have undergone upgrades over the years. They have transformed into what the locals refer to as “day bach,” offering a retreat for relaxation and resetting. Boatshed 15 is undoubtedly one of the finest examples of these unique spaces.

