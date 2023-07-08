Amidst the Trash: Sharing a Kiss with a Fellow Janitor

“No way,” I exclaimed. “He is my dear friend.”

“Exactly,” she replied, standing up and dusting off her snowy pants before heading off to explore.

Kevin joined me, and together we sat in silence, captivated by the sight of penguins exchanging pebbles in hopes of winning over a mate. After a few minutes, Kevin took out two plastic-wrapped cookies from his pocket and handed me my favorite, peanut butter.

A sensation stirred within my chest, a mix of fondness and apprehension.

Nikki’s words lingered in my mind, forcing me to acknowledge Kevin’s remarkable generosity, unwavering enthusiasm, and resilience. As a result, I embarked on my own personal transformation. I found myself laughing wholeheartedly and frequently, lending a compassionate ear to others, and always being the last to leave the dance floor. Months of shared laughter and camaraderie with friends helped me rediscover my self-worth.

As Christmas approached, the sun graced us with its presence throughout the day, casting a radiant glow. The carpenters organized the McMurdo Alternative Art Gallery in their workshop, showcasing remarkable art crafted from discarded materials. Kevin invited me to join him, and a sense of nervousness washed over me as I finished my work. While scrubbing toilets, I contemplated my fears. The thought of opening up my heart terrified me, fearing it would only bring more pain and rejection.

After dinner, Kevin and I embarked on a walk up the hill, our shoulders brushing against each other as we treaded on icy volcanic rocks. In the carpenter’s workshop yard, adults joyfully played on playground equipment constructed from salvaged wood. Inside, we marveled at textile landscapes created from discarded garments, a corded phone that produced music through button beeps, and a weaving made from black VHS tape.

Within each revived creation, I saw reflections of my own imperfect yet beautiful life, reaffirming my belief that I too deserved a loving rebirth.

Reference