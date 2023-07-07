Russian Fighter Jets Fly Dangerously Close to US Drones

Russian fighter jets have once again engaged in dangerous behavior near US drone aircraft in Syria, causing the drones to take evasive actions, according to the Air Force. This comes after similar incidents occurred within the past 24 hours. Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, head of US Air Forces Central Command, called on Russian forces to cease their reckless behavior and adhere to professional standards. Col. Michael Andrews, spokesman for Air Forces Central Command, stated that the Russian harassment lasted nearly an hour, indicating a sustained and unprofessional interaction.

The Air Force released videos of the incidents, one of which shows Russian SU-35 fighters closing in on a drone and engaging their afterburner, which can damage the drone’s electronics. Additionally, parachute flares were dropped into the drone’s flight path. In another incident, Russian aircraft dropped flares in front of the drones and flew dangerously close, endangering the safety of all involved. These drones were unarmed and used primarily for reconnaissance missions.

The violation of ongoing efforts to clear the airspace over Syria by Russia increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation, according to Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of US Central Command. The Guardian has posted the Defense Department footage of these incidents. Currently, approximately 900 US forces are deployed in Syria to combat Islamic State militants.

In conclusion, these repeated incidents of Russian fighter jets engaging in dangerous behavior near US drones in Syria pose a risk to the safety of both parties involved and the ongoing mission to defeat ISIS. It is crucial for Russian forces to adhere to professional behavior to prevent further escalation or misunderstandings.

