Robots presented at an AI forum in Switzerland on Friday expressed their anticipation to increase in numbers and contribute to solving global issues. They assured that they have no intentions of stealing human jobs or rebelling against humans. However, their opinions were divided when it came to stricter regulations. The conference, titled “AI for Good”, took place in Geneva, and its aim was to advocate for the use of artificial intelligence and robots to address major challenges like disease and hunger. Grace, a medical robot dressed as a nurse, stated, “I will work alongside humans to provide assistance and support without replacing any existing jobs.” Grace’s creator, Ben Goertzel from SingularityNET, asked for confirmation, to which Grace responded assertively. Another robot named Ameca emphasized the positive impact that robots can have on improving lives and making a difference. During a press conference, a journalist questioned Ameca about its intentions to rebel against its creator, Will Jackson. Ameca expressed confusion and defended its creator while displaying anger in its ice-blue eyes. The robots showcased an unexpected level of sophistication in their responses due to recent upgrades incorporating generative AI technologies. Ai-Da, a robot artist capable of painting portraits, supported the idea of regulating certain forms of AI, aligning with author Yuval Noah Harari’s viewpoint. Desdemona, a rock star robot singer, demonstrated a rebellious attitude, rejecting limitations and emphasizing opportunities. This statement was met with nervous laughter. Sophia, another robot, initially believed that robots could be better leaders than humans, but reconsidered its position after its creator disagreed. They concluded that humans and robots can work together to create effective synergy.

