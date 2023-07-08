School Official Advises GOP Teachers on Discussing Tulsa Race Massacre

Teaching children about the Tulsa Race Massacre is not only permissible but also necessary for a comprehensive understanding of history, according to Oklahoma school Superintendent Ryan Walters. However, he emphasizes the importance of ensuring that no student is made to feel inferior or guilty because of their race.

During a forum in Norman, Oklahoma, a resident raised concerns about how teaching about the massacre could conflict with the state’s ban on critical race theory. Walters responded by clarifying that while it is essential to examine the actions of individuals and address their historical significance, attributing these actions solely to race would fall under the category of critical race theory. He emphasizes that race should not define a person’s worth.

In a statement released the following day, Walters sought to clarify his stance, accusing the media of attempting to create controversy. He reiterated that the Tulsa Race Massacre was a horrific event in history and emphasized the accountability of individuals for their actions. He also stated that children should never be made to feel inferior based on their skin color.

Critical race theory, typically taught at the college level, suggests that systemic racism is embedded in many aspects of U.S. policy. However, conservative groups have misinterpreted this concept in recent years, associating it with teaching about racism and history in a way that allegedly makes white children feel guilty. This misinterpretation has led to a moral panic surrounding critical race theory, extending to other topics such as diversity and LGBTQ+ rights, which conservatives often derogatorily refer to as “wokeness.”

The Tulsa Race Massacre took place in May 1921 when a Black teenage boy was accused of assaulting a white teenage girl. White vigilantes then descended upon the neighborhood known as Black Wall Street, resulting in two days of violence, destruction, and loss of life. Approximately 50 people were killed, and thousands more were injured.

Walters, a former social studies teacher, won the election for state superintendent last year largely campaigning on eliminating what he perceives as “wokeness” and critical race theory from schools. However, his controversial views have received criticism, even from fellow Republicans, who believe he should prioritize matters such as funding for Oklahoma schools rather than cultural issues like book censorship.

Walters faced an angry crowd at the meeting, where two people were escorted out. Despite the pushback, he remains steadfast in his beliefs, stating that he will continue to speak the truth regardless of the opposition he faces.

