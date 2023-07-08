Maddie Mortimer Reveals Her All-Consuming Fascination: Unveiling the Diaries Her Mother Left Behind | Autobiography and Memoir

When my mother passed away in 2010 at the age of 52, she left behind a legacy that included her husband, two teenage daughters, a multitude of friends, and a collection of beautifully written diaries spanning from the age of 25 to her final days. Throughout our childhood, my sister and I were aware of these diaries, neatly stacked at the bottom of the living room bookcase, their worn leather and patterned fabric jackets a testament to their importance. In one entry, she wrote, “These diaries have been the constant ritual of my life. After writing, I immediately feel better.” Convinced of the psychological benefits, she encouraged us to follow in her footsteps. At the age of seven, she gifted me a miniature copy of her own diary. It was a magnificent creation made of thick cream parchment and soft Italian suede, with an impractically long tie dangling from my school bag. My sister and I would write in our matching diaries together every evening before bed. It remains the only diary I have ever filled cover to cover.

Unlike some who possess a natural inclination for diary writing, I was more interested in weaving stories and immersing myself in the lives and minds of fictional characters as a child. Looking back, I believe this stemmed from a deep distrust of my own voice, which seemed irregular and contradictory to me, like a dangerous tool to be wielded cautiously. Even now, I only feel comfortable exploring authentic truth through fiction. However, for my mother, who spent much of her life as a documentary maker, writing in her diary came effortlessly.

After her passing, I couldn’t resist the urge to dip into her diaries. I longed to feel her presence, to bridge the gap between us and communicate with the person I loved most in the world, who had suddenly vanished. Slowly, I delved into her final months, piecing together fragments of her observations that gradually formed coherent sentences as her health improved. I followed her through hospitals, parks, and parties, cherishing the intimate moments of closeness we shared, while also confronting the monstrous portraits of my teenage self she had captured: “She [referring to me] is so desperate for drama, she fails to see the real drama right in front of her.” It was a cathartic experience, both revealing and painfully raw. My mother used to warn us about the dangers of reading a loved one’s diary, both to ourselves and the author. I often wondered what she would think of my invasion of her privacy.

Then, in the midst of July 2002 (her time) and December 2012 (mine), I found my answer. Her entry began, “I have never thought about an audience for my writing.” A chill ran down my spine. “Having said that, Maddie, if you’re reading this, I hope you’re enjoying it…” I could hardly breathe. It felt as if she had sensed my presence and turned to confront me. “And stop biting your nails!” she added. In that moment, I laughed with relief. She knew. Clutching the diary to my chest, I realized that she had been writing these sacred texts for me all along. It was now my responsibility to become their sole scholar, audience, and archivist.

And so, I immersed myself in her diaries, reliving my childhood through her eyes and discovering fragments of my own memories hidden within hers. I found joy in tracing the development of my sister’s and my own characters from birth. I couldn’t ignore the slight narcissism in this act, but my mother was such an exceptional parent that I sometimes wondered if I was some kind of child prodigy. As I grew older, I became more interested in her earlier diaries, eager to know the person she was before becoming a mother. I studied her writing process as she crafted novels and columns, directed films, conducted interviews, and traveled the world. I marveled at her presence in both big and small ways. Accounts of her kidnapping in India, her time spent in Bosnia during the war, and her romantic interactions overflowed with passion and romance. These diaries captivated me, and I couldn’t help but fall in love with the romantic heroes and antiheroes that graced their pages. The unfolding of her life story became the greatest work of extended fiction, a creation story that connected me to my own beginnings. The diaries became more than just a way for me to feel her presence; they became my scriptures, containing the secrets and instructions for living a fulfilling, meaningful, and interesting life.

Yet, I faced challenges in extracting truth and meaning from these texts. My mother was no longer here to explain herself, but her words held undeniable authority. As a student, I would feverishly search the diaries for solace after a night of excessive drinking. Finding the words “I ache from excess” provided immediate comfort. I would reassure myself, saying, “She experienced this too,” as I put on my coat and left for the pub once more.

Overall, my mother’s diaries have been an invaluable treasure. They have allowed me to connect with her in ways I never thought possible, bridging the gap between past and present, mother and daughter. They have provided insights into her life, her passions, and her struggles. Most importantly, they have given me a roadmap for living a fulfilling and authentic life, entrusted to me by the person who knew and loved me best.

