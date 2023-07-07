Robert Gallery, former guard for the Raiders, seeks $10.2M for his Tahoe residence

Retired NFL player, Robert Gallery, is looking to score big with the sale of his stunning property on the picturesque shores of Lake Tahoe. Located in Tahoma, California, the home became a beloved retreat for Gallery and his wife, Becca McCann, after they purchased it in 2006. Drawn to the area’s natural beauty and charm, the couple made the decision to make it their full-time residence in 2018.

With a strong appreciation for local artistry and attention to detail, Gallery and McCann worked closely with a team of skilled contractors to bring their vision to life. The result is a 5,670-square-foot masterpiece situated on 2.38 acres of land adjacent to US Forest Service land, ensuring ultimate privacy and tranquility. Blending the rustic elegance of a “Tahoe lodge” with modern industrial elements, the home features bespoke steelwork, exposed beams, and wood accents.

Recognizing its exceptional design, the property was awarded the prestigious Tahoe Style award by Tahoe Quarterly in their 2023 mountain home issue. There are two main residences on the estate, including a spacious main house and a fully-detached guest house. The guest house boasts a bedroom, bathroom, and four built-in bunk beds, perfect for accommodating visitors.

Stepping into the main residence, one is greeted by five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and an array of luxurious amenities. Highlights include a stunning floating steel staircase crafted by local blacksmiths, a remarkable 20-foot floor-to-ceiling double-sided fireplace, a stylish wooden bar, and a spacious 1,400-square-foot covered deck. The property also benefits from being part of the Tahoe Swiss Village homeowners association, granting the buyer access to two buoys, two piers, and a private beach just across the street.

In 2020, Gallery listed his East Bay, California home for $5.9 million and successfully sold it for $5.1 million. Now, with an asking price of $10.2 million for his Lake Tahoe sanctuary, Gallery aims to secure another touchdown in the real estate market. The listing is exclusively represented by Amie Quirarte, making it an opportunity not to be missed for those seeking an extraordinary lakeside retreat.

