Brutal Assault on July 4th by Unintelligent Anti-American Individuals

I had the pleasure of celebrating the Fourth of July this week with an eclectic group of friends from all corners of the globe. Alongside fellow Americans, we were joined by friends hailing from Singapore, Iraq, and even Britain. As we gathered to watch the breathtaking fireworks display over the river, we raised our glasses in a toast to this remarkable country that had brought us all together. It was a truly momentous occasion, a time to honor a great nation.

However, not everyone shares this sentiment. In an effort to avoid the inevitable negativity on social media, I decided to disconnect for the evening. But I couldn’t help but catch up on the discussions later. You may have seen some of these controversial posts yourself.

One such example comes from the ice cream company, Ben & Jerry’s. In an official tweet, they declared that the Fourth of July is not a day for celebration, but rather an opportunity to recognize the US as stolen indigenous land and advocate for its return. If this is the case, I would be interested to see Ben & Jerry’s return some of their own stolen cows. Perhaps the indigenous people can do a better job of safeguarding their ice cream from harmful substances than Ben & Jerry’s has done? Furthermore, unlike Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, the indigenous people won’t face allegations of tax evasion.

Unfortunately, the ice cream company is not alone in their attempts to distract from their own controversies by attacking “systemic racism” in America. The ACLU, an organization known for insulting the very nation from which it raises funds, took to Twitter to proclaim that American society has been built upon deeply racist policies. It’s rather ironic that they choose to insult the very people who support them.

However, the Democrats seemed to outshine everyone in their criticism of America. Representative Cori Bush, as expected, put forth the most anti-American rhetoric. She boldly asserted that the Declaration of Independence, authored by individuals who had enslaved others, failed to recognize the humanity of Black people. She proclaimed that July 4th is the perfect occasion to demand reparations. It will be interesting to see how successful she is in collecting reparations when her own ancestry likely includes individuals who participated in the slave trade.

The stream of anti-American sentiment continued, as if orchestrated by a central command. Representative Jamaal Bowman tweeted that America stands on stolen land worked by enslaved Africans, emphasizing the need to continue fighting for freedom, equality, and justice for all. However, the concept of absolute equality is unattainable. While equality in the eyes of God and equality before the law are noble ideals, the notion that everyone should be equal in all aspects of life is simply unrealistic and un-American.

The banal ramblings of these individuals persist. Who exactly should we return this “stolen land” to? Would it be acceptable if it were immediately inundated with casinos? And what does true freedom mean to Representative Bowman? It appears to be synonymous with absolute equality, which is an impractical and unsound notion. In sports, we don’t expect every player to be equal, so why do we demand it in economics? This misguided belief in equality has led some sports personalities to exhibit a concerning level of disrespect towards this country, even going so far as to spit on it.

Take for instance WNBA player Natasha Cloud, who recently referred to the US as “trash” in a tweet. While she proudly identifies as a gay black woman, it would do her well to also pride herself on being literate and knowledgeable about history. I highly doubt the Founding Fathers would have expressed support for the issues faced by trans, queer, and nonbinary individuals. However, individuals like Cloud, who benefit from America’s wealth, opportunities, and fame, continue to belittle the country that has nurtured and supported them. This mindset, unfortunately, has become prevalent in our society, and America leads the world in propagating such self-hatred.

It is disheartening that some individuals who were born and raised in this country take its opportunities and freedoms for granted. On the other hand, people from around the world, myself included, appreciate and admire America for what it offers. It is no wonder that the United States remains the top destination for those seeking a better life elsewhere. It is a shame that some fail to recognize the incredible blessings bestowed upon them by this nation.

