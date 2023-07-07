20 Gorgeous Summer Dining Terraces to Fall in Love with in London

Scott’s in Bloom terrace at Scott’s restaurant, located in Mayfair, offers a unique dining experience with lush greenery and beautiful blooms adorning the terrace. Collaborating with Bird in Hand wine, the menu features a variety of seafood specialties, such as Dover sole and lobster Thermidor, as well as classic dishes like Bannockburn rib steak. Vegetarian options are also available. Scott’s is located at 20 Mount St, London W1.

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square presents the Laurent-Perrier summer terrace, inspired by the Japanese concept of “wa” or “serenity”. The menu offers a lighter take on the Nobu experience, with dishes like seabass coconut ceviche and grilled salmon shiso tabbouleh. These dishes pair perfectly with selections from Laurent-Perrier, including La Cuvée and Cuvée Rosé. Visit Nobu Hotel London Portman Square at 22 Portman Sq, London W1.

Experience the culinary delight of The Lost Garden at Daphne’s during the summer months. Dine on the small covered terrace or inside the flower-fringed conservatory, adorned with hanging baskets and trailing blossoms. Indulge in Italian classics like linguine with Portland crab and chilli or rigatoni with veal ragu. Head chef Chris Dargavel ensures a memorable dining experience. Visit Daphne’s at 112 Draycott Ave, London SW3.

Aqua Kyoto’s Veuve Clicquot terrace offers a stunning setting surrounded by cascading blooms. Enjoy Japanese fare, including rock shrimp tempura and black cod gyoza, or try the special pairing dish of spicy tuna roll with Veuve Clicquot champagne. Don’t miss the inspired cocktails inspired by Tokyo’s Ginza district. Aqua Kyoto is located at the 5th Floor, 240 Regent St, London W1.

The Terrace at The Princess Royal offers a verdant garden created by renowned landscape designer Jinny Blom. Chef director and cookbook author Ben Tish serves up delightful dishes such as grilled Dorset coast monkfish and gnocchi with gorgonzola. Options from the grill, like salt-aged ribeye, are also available. Visit The Princess Royal at 47 Hereford Rd, London W2.

Relax in the comfortable seating of The Maine Mayfair’s central London oasis, overlooking Medici Courtyard. The new summer à la carte menu features crispy fish tacos, steak tartare, and spicy shrimp linguine. Take advantage of the two-for-the-price-of-one drinks offer during weekdays, and enjoy fresh oysters for £1 per shuck. The Maine Mayfair is located at Unit 6, Medici Courtyard at 20 Hanover Sq, London W1.

At Wagtail Rooftop Bar and Restaurant, two alfresco dining terraces offer stunning city views, while the rooftop bar provides 360-degree vistas of London. Enjoy small plates like grass-fed beef tataki and slider selections, including native lobster and crayfish roll, all while taking in the skyline. Wagtail is situated at 68 King William St, London EC4.

Norma brings a slice of Sicily to Fitzrovia with its floral-adorned outdoor garden terrace. Executive head chef Giovann Attard prepares seasonal small plates like beech-smoked anchovies and aubergine, mint, and almond bruschetta. Don’t miss the punch, which includes the Palermo with vodka, watermelon syrup, lemon juice, and pink pepper syrup. Norma is located at 8 Charlotte St, London W1.

J Sheekey’s “A Floral Symphony” terrace provides a beautiful setting surrounded by scarlet flowers in Covent Garden. Enjoy an alfresco lunch or pre-show supper with the restaurant’s Afternoon Sea for Two, which includes its plateau de fruits de mer paired with a bottle of Nyetimber Sparkling Rosé MV. Jazz music adds to the ambiance on Sunday afternoon. Visit J Sheekey at 28-32 St Martin’s Ct, London WC2.

Isla at The Standard in Bloomsbury offers a flower-fringed outdoor garden terrace with a retractable awning. The cuisine is light and flavorsome, with dishes like Cornish lamb with smoked aubergine and roasted cauliflower. Sundays feature the Sketch & Spritz experience, where two spritzes can be ordered for the price of one, and guests can try their hand at sketching. Isla is located at The Standard, 10 Argyle St, London WC1.

Experience a botanical-style garden with Thames views at Cloudy Bay Summer Terrace at Oxo Tower Restaurant. Chef Jeremy Bloor’s six-course tasting menu is paired with chilled wines, offering a delightful dining experience. Don’t miss dishes like Dorset crab and slow-cooked pork belly. Oxo Tower Restaurant is situated at Oxo Tower, Barge House St, London SE1.

Enjoy Pan-Asian cuisine on the Dim Sum Terrace at Harrods, one of only two terraces at the department store. Delight in handmade dumplings featuring delicious combinations like lobster and coriander, wagyu with plum sauce, and caviar and saffron king crab. Music and cocktails enhance the experience. Visit Dim Sum Terrace at Harrods, 87-135 Brompton Rd, London SW1.

Fallow in St James’s may not have the prettiest alfresco spot, but the cuisine is exceptional. Try smoked sausage with gherkin gravy and crispy shallot, or mushroom parfait with smoked shiitake. Hearty mains like Bathurst Estate venison are also available. Fallow is located at 52 Haymarket, London SW1.

Pergola Paddington transforms into a Mexican escape in collaboration with Altos tequila. Enjoy street food from Salt Shed and Izakaya by Temaki Bros, along with Spicy Watermelon Margaritas, Palomas, and “Largaritas”. Pergola Paddington is situated at 5 Kingdom St, London W2.

Experience the slice of la dolce vita at RoofGarden by Booking Office 1869 in King’s Cross. Enjoy lemon trees, fruits, and a bougainvillea-decorated archway atop the rooftop. Executive chef Julien Maisonneuve offers a paired menu featuring dishes like hot smoked trout and Isle of Wight tomatoes. RoofGarden is located at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London, Euston Rd, London NW1.

Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill near Piccadilly Circus offers its full menu on its 60-seat terrace. Indulge in signature dishes like fish pie, shellfish cocktail, and Cornish dressed crab while enjoying the outdoor atmosphere. Bentley’s Oyster and Grill is located at 11-15 Swallow St, London W1.

Enjoy a burger menu at Allegra’s terrace at The Stratford. Try culinary takes on fast-food favorites like the Happy Burger and Fried Fish Sandwich while taking in the sunset views over east London. Visit Allegra at 20 International Way, London E20.

