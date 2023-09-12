Rising Prevalence: Over 40% of Canadian Young Adults Experiment with Vaping, Reveals StatCan Study

According to the Canadian Tobacco and Nicotine Survey (CTNS) released by Statistics Canada, almost half of Canadian young adults aged 20 to 24 and approximately one-third of youth aged 15 to 19 have tried vaping at least once. These numbers come following the implementation of new reporting requirements for retailers and manufacturers, which aim to regulate the vaping industry. The regulations now require businesses to submit sales figures and ingredient lists to Health Canada on a semiannual basis. The goal is to gain a better understanding of the popularity of vaping products, particularly among young people, and to identify the specific ingredients being inhaled by users.

Several provinces have also taken action to regulate the vaping industry. For instance, Quebec is set to ban flavored vape products starting from October 31. Under the new regulations, only vapes that taste like tobacco or are flavorless will be allowed to be sold in Quebec. This move has been met with opposition from the vaping industry but has been celebrated by anti-smoking advocates. Additionally, other provinces have either banned or are planning to ban most flavors of vape products. Ontario, B.C., and Saskatchewan have imposed restrictions that only allow the sale of flavored vaping liquids in specialty vape shops that are inaccessible to children.

Rob Cunningham from the Canadian Cancer Society has called for the federal government to implement draft regulations presented by Health Canada in 2021, which would restrict all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco, mint, and menthol. Cunningham argues that e-cigarettes are highly addictive and harmful, and the full long-term effects are still unknown. He also highlights the concerning number of young people becoming addicted to vaping. On the other hand, Darryl Tempest from the Canadian Vaping Association cautions against targeting flavors, as many adults use vaping to quit tobacco smoking, and flavors are an important factor in that process. Tempest believes that this is a harm reduction issue rather than a moral issue.

Health agencies like Johns Hopkins Medicine acknowledge that vaping is less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but still state that it is not safe and contains numerous chemicals that can be harmful to health. Health Canada warns that the use of vaping products can lead to addiction and physical dependence, and expose users to chemicals that are harmful to their health. Young people and non-tobacco users are advised not to vape. Concerns also arise regarding nicotine’s potential harm to the developing adolescent brain and its link to subsequent tobacco use. Furthermore, youth exposure to nicotine can impact brain development, as the brain continues to develop throughout adolescence and early adulthood.

The CTNS survey revealed that youth and young adults have higher rates of frequent vaping compared to older Canadians. Approximately 20% of those aged 20 to 24 and 13.6% of those aged 15 to 19 reported vaping in the past 30 days, while only 3.9% of those aged 25 and older reported the same. Daily vaping is also more prevalent among younger Canadians, with 6.5% of 15 to 19-year-olds and 10% of 20 to 24-year-olds reporting daily use, compared to just 2% of those 25 and older.

Statistics Canada also notes that smoking and vaping prevalence are moving in opposite directions. While 20% of the 20-24 age group reported vaping in the past 30 days, only 8% reported smoking cigarettes. Higher taxes on vaping products are suggested as a potential deterrent for youth and young adults. Advocates like Rob Cunningham argue that higher prices and taxes can influence behavior, and all provinces should consider implementing an e-cigarette tax in addition to the federal e-cigarette tax. It is hoped that stricter regulations and taxes will help reduce youth vaping rates and support schools and parents in combating this issue.

