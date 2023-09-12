Unveiling the Impact: WGA Strike Pin-Wearing Audience Members Ejected from Barrymore Taping

Two audience members, Dominic Turiczek and Cassidy Carter, were unexpectedly removed from the taping of The Drew Barrymore Show for wearing WGA pins. Turiczek and Carter, unaware of the ongoing Hollywood strike, received free tickets to the show. They were given WGA pins by picketers outside the studio and decided to wear them. However, they were asked to remove the pins during the security check. While Carter complied, Turiczek kept his pin on, resulting in both of them being asked to leave. They eventually joined the picket line outside, donning WGA shirts.



Carter expressed her frustration, stating, “If they think we’re part of the strike, we might as well be.” She initially signed up for the tickets as a fan of Barrymore but is now disheartened by the situation. A spokesperson for the show apologized and offered Turiczek and Carter free tickets to another taping. They stated, “It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings. Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access.”



According to USA Today, other talk shows like The Talk and the Jennifer Hudson Show are also resuming with new episodes, but without using WGA writers. The article explains why some talk shows have continued airing during the strike while others have gone dark. The Hollywood Reporter provides more information on the incident, including the viewpoints of the three WGA writers on Barrymore’s show who participated in the picketing. For an explanation of how Barrymore can comply with SAG-AFTRA union rules but not WGA, refer to an explainer provided here.