Reportedly, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene removed from House Freedom Caucus – National

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and a Republican representative, has been expelled from the hardline House Freedom Caucus group following a conflict with another lawmaker, according to a caucus member.

The decision to remove Greene from the group, which consists of around 30 members, comes after a heated clash on the House floor with fellow hardliner Lauren Boebert. The clash was over Boebert’s plan to force a vote to impeach President Joe Biden.

Republican Representative Andy Harris stated to Politico, “A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done.” He also suggested that Greene’s support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy may have been a contributing factor.





Harris did not disclose his vote but stated that Greene’s removal was “an appropriate action.” He emphasized that the way she referred to another member, especially a female member, was not acceptable.

In a statement, Greene indirectly addressed her Freedom Caucus membership, stating, “In Congress, I prioritize serving Northwest Georgia and not any Washington group.” She also expressed her focus on a strong, unified Republican-led Congress if President Trump wins the White House in 2024.

The House Freedom Caucus spokesperson declined to comment on membership or internal processes.

Harris stated, “I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow members, especially females.” He highlighted that publicly speaking about another member in such terms was unacceptable.

When asked if Greene’s break from the group on the debt limit bill or her support for McCarthy played a role in her removal, Harris responded, “I think all of that mattered.”

McCarthy faced backlash from hardline Republicans for allegedly betraying an agreement by reaching a compromise on debt ceiling legislation with President Biden.

The hardline Republicans accused McCarthy and his leadership team of failing to deliver promised spending cuts and disregarding their input.

Throughout her political career, Greene has been a controversial figure. In 2021, when Democrats controlled the House, she was stripped of her committee assignments due to incendiary remarks, including support for violence against political opponents. She later apologized for these comments.