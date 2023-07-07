China regulators conclude overhaul, resulting in $1bn fine for Ant Group

Subscribe to our myFT Daily Digest email and receive a roundup of the latest Ant Group news every morning.

Beijing has imposed a fine of Rmb7.1bn ($984mn) on Jack Ma’s Ant Group as China’s financial regulators conclude their overhaul of the group, nearly three years after the cancellation of the fintech giant’s $37bn initial public offering.

The rectification campaign for Ant, led by China’s central bank, resulted in external groups and state-owned companies now owning half of its profitable lending business. Additionally, the flagship money market fund’s assets have dropped by half from their peak value, and the Chinese government has sought control over its extensive user data.

The restructuring of Ant began in November 2020 following a speech by Ma that criticized regulators and state-owned banks in the country right before the planned listing of the fintech group.

Ma faced severe backlash for his speech, which triggered Beijing’s campaign to rein in the power of corporate giants and initiate a broader crackdown on the tech industry. Subsequently, Ma largely disappeared from the public eye and spent time in Japan.

In a statement on Friday, the central bank and securities regulator said, “Most of the outstanding problems for financial platforms have been rectified,” adding that their focus has now shifted to “normally supervising” groups like Ant and Tencent.

Ant was fined for various violations, with its digital payments unit, Alipay, penalized nearly Rmb3bn for shortcomings in clearing, due diligence, and consumer protection.

In response to the fine, Ant stated, “We will comply with the terms of the penalty in all earnestness and sincerity and continue to further enhance our compliance governance.”

Tencent’s Tenpay was also fined nearly Rmb3bn for jeopardizing the prudent operations of the payment industry. Nevertheless, Tencent stated that it has completed self-inspection and rectification work and enhanced the operational compliance capability of its payment business.

Earlier this year, Ma relinquished control of Ant, which he had separated from Alibaba in 2011. This move eliminated worst-case scenarios for Ma and Ant, according to sources close to financial regulators.

Moreover, the investigation launched by Beijing into Ant and officials involved in its listing attempt and shareholding structure concluded without finding any significantly detrimental information about Ma.

Since the tech crackdown by Beijing, officials have grown concerned that restricting the activities of China’s fintech giants domestically would limit their global operations. “They’ve done much better at expanding abroad than state-owned banks,” commented a source close to financial regulators.

In their statement, regulators expressed their intention to encourage Ant and Tencent to increase their international competitiveness and provide inclusive financial services.

Ma has been making more frequent trips to mainland China recently and has appeared discreetly at Alibaba, where he has returned to assist in leading a turnaround for the ecommerce giant. Consequently, Alibaba’s shares rose nearly 6% in New York trading on Friday.

Ant will be able to resume its efforts to go public at some point next year. However, the regulators did not clarify the status of its credit scoring venture, which is expected to be controlled by state-owned groups, nor did they address the matter of a financial holding company license.

“Only after these tasks are completed can Ant truly be back on track with its normal business,” said Dong Ximiao, a financial regulation expert at Merchants Union Consumer Finance.

The government-led revamp has led to a significant devaluation of Ant’s worth, causing shareholders like Boston-based Fidelity Investments to revise their estimates. The investment group now values Ant at approximately one-quarter of the $235bn it was expected to fetch in November 2020.

Ant’s credit arm, once China’s largest issuer of consumer credit, has also scaled back. According to an investor who received a briefing from Ant, the total issued loan balance has been reduced to Rmb1.5tn as of September 2022, down from Rmb2.2tn in 2020. Ant has not provided an immediate comment on this matter.

Additional reporting by Nian Liu in Beijing