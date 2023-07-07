Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury Secretary, urges China to reconsider “punitive measures” targeting American businesses

Beijing — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, during her visit to Beijing for meetings with Chinese officials and American companies operating in China, expressed that the U.S. embraces healthy economic competition with China as long as it is conducted fairly. Yellen also expressed concern over China’s recent implementation of export controls on two critical minerals used in technologies like semiconductors.

“We are currently assessing the impact of these actions,” she stated, “but they serve as a reminder of the importance of diversified supply chains.”

During her discussions with company representatives, including those from major corporations like Boeing and Bank of America that have significant presence in China, Yellen acknowledged the challenging circumstances they face. She assured them that the U.S. government understands the difficulties they encounter.

“I have been particularly troubled by the punitive measures targeting U.S. firms,” the Treasury chief commented, referring to the spring raids carried out by Chinese police on three companies that the Chinese government accused of espionage without providing any evidence.







Despite occasional friction and cool relations between Beijing and Washington, the trade between the U.S. and China is flourishing. In fact, it reached an unprecedented high in 2022, generating a staggering $700 billion in trade, encompassing products ranging from iPhones and solar panels to soybeans.

At this level, the economic ties between the two countries are crucial, and as Yellen emphasized to the second-most powerful figure in China, they must be protected.





Chinese Premier Li Qiang shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 7, 2023.

Yellen defended the “targeted actions” taken by the U.S., such as limiting the export of advanced processor chips and other high-tech goods to China, arguing that they are necessary for national security reasons.

“You may disagree,” she conveyed to Chinese Premier Li Qiang. “However, we must not allow any disagreement to lead to misunderstandings that unnecessarily strain our bilateral economic and financial relationships.”







China’s Finance Ministry released a statement on Friday expressing hope that the U.S. would take “concrete actions” to improve the economic and trade ties between the two nations, emphasizing that a trade war or decoupling between the world’s two largest economies would result in no winners.

Li, who previously met Yellen, seemed open to discussion, mentioning that a rainbow appeared as Yellen’s plane landed from the U.S. and stating that “there is more to China-U.S. relations than just wind and rain. We will surely see more rainbows.”

The purpose of Yellen’s trip is to facilitate further bilateral talks, but she also has a challenging message to deliver: The U.S. is not willing to soften its position on certain issues that anger the Chinese, such as the controls on the sale of advanced U.S. technology to China.

