Report: Visitors Intrigued by Pink-Colored ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Rocky Mountains

Visitors to the Rocky Mountains have been fascinated by the phenomenon of “watermelon snow” that can be seen on certain parts of the mountain range in Utah. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts have reported seeing remnants of an unusually wet winter with the presence of pink, purple, and orange colored snow even as summer begins. This unique snow has been spotted in mountain ranges near Park City, Bear River Range, and the Utah-Idaho border, generating interest among locals and tourists alike.

Describing her experience, Jana Brough, a hiker who visited Tony Grove Lake in Utah’s Logan Canyon, compared the snow to being sprinkled with Himalayan salt or Kool-Aid powder. However, she noted that upon closer inspection, the coloring was only on the surface.

Watermelon snow, also known as pink snow, is caused by the presence of snow algae that produce reddish pigments, as explained by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Snow algae are single-celled organisms that can thrive in freezing temperatures and are found in both fresh and saltwater. These algae are capable of harvesting energy from the sun through photosynthesis, which is why they are often found on glacial ice surfaces. Additionally, the algae can exhibit other colors such as blue, green, brown, and gray.

According to ecologist Scott Hotaling from Utah State University, the algae produce a secondary pigment to protect themselves from the high-UV environment. While watermelon snow has not been shown to be harmful to humans or wildlife, experts caution against consuming it due to potential contamination from dirt and dust, which may contain toxins.

Ocean Conservancy, an environmental advocacy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., also advises against consuming watermelon snow, citing limited research that suggests it can cause digestive issues. Although the snow is visually striking and captures the curiosity of many, it is best enjoyed from a distance.

In conclusion, the presence of watermelon snow in the Rocky Mountains of Utah has sparked interest among visitors. While its vibrant colors may be visually appealing, it is important to exercise caution and avoid consuming it due to potential contamination. Appreciating the beauty of nature from a safe distance is always the best approach.

Reference