The changing landscape of the health system in Orange County: Will the doctor see you now?

Lucia Agajanian, a 25-year-old freelance film producer in Chicago, prefers the convenience of visiting a local clinic or using video visits for her healthcare needs. She appreciates the short wait times and ease of access provided by these alternative options. On the other hand, Olga Lucia Torres, a 52-year-old narrative medicine professor in New York, longs for her previous primary care doctor who knew her medical history and diligently monitored her conditions. Unfortunately, he transitioned to a boutique practice that requires a costly retainer fee, leaving Torres feeling abandoned.

These two women exemplify the changing landscape of primary care in the United States, which has significant implications for patients’ access and quality of care. A strong and enduring relationship with a primary care doctor, who possesses knowledge of a patient’s history and can monitor new health issues, has traditionally been considered crucial for a high-quality healthcare system. However, primary care investment in the U.S. falls behind that of other high-income countries, leading to a shortage of primary care physicians compared to Europe.

Approximately one-third of U.S. physicians are primary care doctors, including family medicine physicians, general internists, and pediatricians. Some researchers suggest that this number is even lower. Germany has 23% generalists, while the Netherlands has up to 45%. Consequently, finding a doctor and securing an appointment often involve waiting weeks or even months, presenting a challenge for patients seeking timely care.

President and CEO of the Primary Care Collaborative, Ann Greiner, describes this as a problem that has been simmering and is now boiling over in some communities, making it difficult to access the front door of the health system. The situation may worsen over time as fewer physicians enter the primary care field than are currently practicing. Declining interest partly stems from lower salaries compared to other medical specialties, as well as burnout experienced by practicing doctors due to electronic health record systems and limited appointment times.

Hospitals, insurance companies like Aetna-CVS Health, and corporate entities like Amazon are acquiring primary care practices, leading to a shift away from the traditional neighborhood doctor model. Currently, 48% of primary care physicians work in practices they do not own. Two-thirds of these doctors are employed by private equity investors or corporate entities, and patients visiting these clinics may not see the same doctor each time. Instead, they may be seen by nurse practitioners or physician assistants working under a doctor’s license. These roles are expected to be among the fastest-growing in the health sector this decade.

The demand for primary care is increasing, driven in part by record enrollment in Affordable Care Act plans. However, the combination of limited physician supply and a surge in new patients has led to a downward trend in the number of people reporting a usual source of care. Researchers question whether this reflects poor access, affordability issues, or a societal shift away from established relationships with primary care doctors.

Wait times are increasing, with a recent survey indicating an average wait of 21 days to see a family medicine doctor, a subgroup of primary care that includes general internists and pediatricians. This contrasts with other countries where patients experience shorter waits for primary care visits but longer waits for elective procedures.

Attracting new primary care physicians to the specialty is a concern, although some medical students, like Natalie A. Cameron, still choose primary care due to their interest in building relationships with patients and focusing on prevention and women’s health. However, primary care’s reputation for involving extensive paperwork and coordination issues, paired with lower salaries, dissuades many aspiring doctors from entering the field.

The impact of having a regular source of care on medical outcomes and costs remains a significant question. Which patients benefit most from a close relationship with a doctor? While many young and healthy patients embrace alternative options like urgent care or virtual visits for their convenience, the long-term effects on their health remain uncertain. Retail clinics, such as CVS’ Minute Clinics, have seen a 200% growth in usage over the past five years. While increased access to alternatives can be beneficial, experts argue that forsaking an ongoing relationship with a regular provider can be detrimental, particularly as individuals age and develop chronic conditions or other medical issues.

Communities with robust primary care systems tend to have better health outcomes. Studies show that individuals with a regular primary care doctor or practice are more likely to receive preventive care and are less likely to die from conditions like heart attacks. Regular contact with a healthcare provider enables the early detection of patterns in seemingly minor concerns that could potentially develop into serious health problems.

