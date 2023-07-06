Prioritize seafarer protection first | Op-Ed by The Inquirer

A recent landmark ruling by the Supreme Court in favor of a Filipino seaman’s disability claims has promising implications for the welfare of the country’s extensive seafaring workforce. With nearly half a million Filipino seafarers employed on passenger and cargo ships worldwide, this ruling highlights the importance of protecting their rights and well-being. Additionally, the ruling serves as a rebuke to local labor agencies that neglected seaman Loue Mutia’s case and prolonged his pursuit of compensation.

Mutia sustained work-related injuries while working as an assistant cook on the Bahamas-flagged cruise ship Norwegian Jade, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc. In 2013, he suffered a back injury while transferring heavy cargo and later sustained an eye injury. Despite seeking compensation for his permanent disability and moral damages, his claims were initially denied by his employers on the grounds that he had failed to disclose a preexisting ear infection during his medical examination prior to his hiring.

After a series of legal battles, the Supreme Court finally granted justice to Mutia in a unanimous decision. The court ruled that a worker can claim disability benefits even for concealed illnesses that are unrelated to work injuries, stating that the interpretation of the relevant section of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Standard Employment Contract by the Court of Appeals would put seafarers at a disadvantage and absolve employers of their negligence.

As a result, the court ordered Mutia’s manning agency and the Norwegian Cruise Line to pay him at least $100,000 in disability benefits. The ruling also serves as a reminder to employers to prioritize the safety and well-being of their workers.

This ruling carries significant weight, considering the increasing challenges faced by Filipino seafarers in the maritime industry. With approximately 489,000 Filipino seafarers contributing to the global supply chain, they play a crucial role. Despite their reputation for hard work and resilience, Filipino seafarers often endure long and dangerous working conditions, discrimination, trafficking, and receive less attention from the government compared to land-based overseas workers.

The neglect of this important migrant sector came to light when the European Union expressed concerns about the compliance of the Philippine maritime industry with international standards. Deficiencies in the education, training, and certification system for Filipino seafarers were identified, putting the jobs of 50,000 seamen at risk if not addressed.

Furthermore, the modernization of the shipping industry poses additional challenges for seafarers. As the global maritime industry transitions to clean energy, Filipino seafarers must upgrade their skills. It is crucial for the government to prioritize the safety, well-being, and protection of these modern-day heroes.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of a Filipino seaman’s disability claims highlights the importance of safeguarding the welfare of the country’s seafaring workforce. It also serves as a reminder to labor agencies and the Department of Migrant Workers to be more vigilant in protecting the rights of seafarers. The government should address deficiencies in the maritime education and certification system while ensuring the safety and well-being of seafarers in the face of industry modernization.

