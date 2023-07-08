Simplified Corn and Coconut Soup

Greetings! It’s a pleasure to introduce myself as Emily (Fleischaker), your deputy editor for the food and cooking desk. Today, I’m stepping in for Emily Weinstein.
During a recent meeting, one of my colleagues brilliantly referred to the summer vibe as “spiritually out-of-office.” (Don’t worry, our boss was present and aware of this remark.)
This relaxed feeling extends to our weeknight cooking as well. With the heat and vacation season in full swing, it’s completely normal to seek a few shortcuts and some extra lounging time on the couch.
Below, I’d like to share some ideas (or rather, confessions) on how to modify recipes when the thought of cooking dinner feels like scaling a six-foot wall.
A word of caution: These modified recipes may not be as delectable as their original versions. However, they will still surpass overpriced takeout options and help you embrace the lazy summer you deserve.
1.
Spicy Corn and Coconut Soup
Make it lazy: Opt for frozen corn kernels. Instead of mincing, slice or grate the garlic. No need to peel the ginger. Substitute crushed red pepper flakes for fresh chile slices. If time is really tight, you can skip blending, but make sure to vigorously shake or whisk the coconut milk before adding it. Toppings are optional.
5.
Mahi ba Somagh (Sumac Roasted Fish)
Make it lazy: This recipe is versatile and can be prepared with any type of fish. If you don’t have a butterflied trout, feel free to use a fillet of your choice such as tilapia, halibut, or salmon, and adjust the oven time based on the thickness of the fillet. Serve it with couscous, the easiest grain option.
