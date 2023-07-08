Recap of Season 2 Episode 4 of ‘And Just Like That’

Carrie has an unexpected encounter with her former boss Enid, who was recently laid off at Condé Nast and is starting an online magazine for older women. Both women have ulterior motives: Carrie wants Enid to mention her book in her popular newsletter, while Enid wants Carrie to contribute to the magazine, Vivant. Seema gives Carrie some valuable advice, reminding her to approach Enid as a professional contact rather than a friend.

The story unfolds with a surprising twist at the end. Throughout the episode, Carrie debates whether she should write for the magazine, considering that she doesn’t fit into Enid’s target age group. However, the moment when Enid requests money from Carrie in exchange for publishing the photos is truly entertaining. In reality, Carrie herself is an aging woman, and it’s likely that she could provide valuable insights to others like her through a column in the magazine. Despite her comfortable lifestyle with Big’s financial support, Carrie must remember that she is a writer at heart and should seize the opportunity to write for Vivant.

Carrie has always been seen as Big’s younger wife, which sometimes made her feel less aware of her age. Without Big as a point of comparison, she becomes more conscious of the passing years. The absence of Carrie’s inner monologue, which was a prominent feature in the original series, leaves us craving further insight into her thoughts and emotions during these moments.

I’ve always been fascinated by the dynamic between Enid and Carrie, where they oscillate between being adversarial and respectful of each other’s journalistic abilities. Despite their complicated history, Carrie still holds Enid in high regard. I agree that Carrie should not dismiss the idea of writing for Vivant too quickly. It could be an opportunity for her to tap into a new demographic and provide valuable insights to a different set of readers. The best writers know how to adapt and pivot when necessary.

