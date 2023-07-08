Potential Long-Term Foot Damage Caused by Margot Robbie’s Barbie-Like Heels

Margot Robbie’s feet have caused quite a stir on the internet lately, thanks to their prominent role in the promotional campaign for the new Barbie movie. The image of Ms. Robbie’s perfectly arched feet has been plastered on billboards and buses all over the country, generating excitement for the highly anticipated film. Fans were mesmerized by how her heels remained high, as if supported by invisible stilettos, evoking memories of playing with Barbie dolls.

However, experts caution that striving to fit the “Barbie girl” stereotype, complete with sky-high pink pumps, can lead to more than just a little discomfort at the end of the day. Wearing high-heeled shoes, as nearly half of women do, can strain the calf muscles to the point of shortening them by an average of 13 percent over time. High heels also cause millions of injuries each year.

The trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie caused quite a buzz on social media and YouTube, particularly because of the shot featuring Margot Robbie’s feet. After removing her shoes, Robbie stands in the iconic Barbie pose, appearing as if she’s wearing invisible heels, with her foot arched and toes pointed. However, there are risks associated with trying to emulate this look. A fifth of women have suffered ankle injuries or torn tendons due to wearing trendy shoes, while a third have experienced falls resulting in broken wrists or damaged teeth. From 2002 to 2012, emergency departments treated over 123,000 high-heel-related injuries.

Margot Robbie’s feet gained so much attention that one netizen joked about them being a plot point in a Hollywood movie. Millions of women suffer from toe and foot pain due to the pressure exerted by elevating the foot, leading to inflammation and hindering normal movements. A survey found that nearly three-quarters of women wear high heels occasionally or every day, with 59 percent reporting toe pain and 54 percent experiencing pain in the ball of the foot. High heels can also lead to conditions such as plantar fasciitis, that generate sharp, shooting pain in the heel.

Research has shown that high-heel wearers had a 17-degree difference in dorsiflexion ability compared to those who wore flat shoes. Additionally, wearing high heels forces the toes downward, placing excessive pressure on the front of the foot and causing calf muscles to shorten by 13 percent on average. This can increase the risk of injuries, such as calf sprains or Achilles tendonitis. The number of high-heel-related injuries doubled between 2002 and 2012, with most accidents occurring at home or other public places.

The impact of high heels extends beyond the feet, affecting posture and the body’s alignment. As calf muscles tighten and lose flexibility, posture can suffer, leading to an unnatural, stiff stance. High heels limit mobility in the ankle joint, affecting our ability to stand, walk, run, and maintain balance. Moreover, heels increase pressure on the forefoot by 25 percent per inch of height, meaning a three-inch heel exerts 75 percent more pressure on the foot than normal.

Despite the potential pain caused by high heels, a study found that 38 percent of women would continue to wear them if they liked the shoes. Fans of Margot Robbie’s Barbie-like look in the movie expressed their excitement and admiration for her ability to keep her heels lifted without the support of stilettos.

The Barbie movie trailer showcases a feature of the doll that has remained unchanged since its introduction in 1959 – the doll’s ultra-arched foot. Director Greta Gerwig revealed that the impossibly high arch was actually achieved with a shot of Margot Robbie’s real feet. However, it is important to think twice before trying to emulate this look.

For those seeking the best sneakers for their feet, shopping based solely on brand recognition is not recommended. It is crucial to analyze your gait and determine whether you need motion-control shoes for optimal arch support or well-cushioned shoes with strong shock absorption. Fit should be a priority, as poorly fitting sneakers can lead to discomfort, fatigue, joint issues, and poor performance. Taking the time to test-drive the shoes by jogging or walking before making a decision is highly recommended.

In conclusion, Margot Robbie’s feet have sparked a frenzy on the internet, but experts warn that imitating her Barbie-like look can lead to foot and ankle problems. High heels can cause a variety of injuries and strain the body’s alignment. It is essential to prioritize comfort and fit when choosing shoes for optimal foot health.

