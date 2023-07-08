More in Focus: LEVI, BABA, BIIB, and Alibaba

The Levi Strauss & Co. brand is prominently displayed on jeans at a store located in the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York, USA, on February 15, 2022.

Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Here are the movers and shakers in the pre-market:

Levi Strauss — The apparel retailer experienced a 7.7% decline after adjusting its profit forecast for the year following after-hours trading on Thursday. Levi now anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $1.10 to $1.20 for the year, down from the previously projected $1.30 to $1.40. According to Refinitiv, analysts had previously forecasted adjusted earnings per share of $1.29.

Biogen — Trading for this biotech stock resumed before the market opened on Friday after it was halted on Thursday due to news of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Biogen and Esai’s Alzheimer’s treatment drug, Lequembi. Additionally, Medicare announced its plan to cover payments for the treatment. The stock saw a 0.3% increase.

Alibaba — Shares of the Chinese ecommerce retailer listed in the US rose approximately 3% before the market opened on Friday. According to Reuters, Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, is facing a $1.1 billion fine imposed by Chinese authorities. This fine could potentially pave the way for Ant to obtain necessary licenses and eventually go public. In addition, Alibaba unveiled its A.I. tool, Tongyi Wanxiang, on Friday.

First Solar – Shares of this solar company increased by 1.7% after securing a five-year revolving credit and guarantee facility worth $1 billion. JPMorgan Chase will serve as the lead arranger.

Bloom Energy — Shares of this electric and hydrogen power company rose 2% before the market opened. RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of the stock with an outperform rating, projecting a potential increase of over 50% due to strong demand for fuel cells.

Costco — Shares of this retail club giant decreased by 0.7% after the market closed on Thursday following the announcement of $22.86 billion in sales for the month of June, indicating a slight 0.4% year-over-year increase. In the United States, comparable sales decreased by 2.5% compared to the previous year.

Tesla — Shares of Tesla saw a fractional decrease following reports on the company’s decision to offer a new cash rebate in China and lay off some employees in Shanghai, as reported by Reuters.

Meta — The umbrella company of Facebook experienced a 0.3% increase in its stock value one day after announcing that its Twitter competitor, Threads, had surpassed 30 million users since its recent launch. Following the launch, Meta received a letter from Twitter accusing it of “systemic” and “unlawful misappropriation” of trade secrets.

—Reporting by Jesse Pound and Sarah Min of CNBC.