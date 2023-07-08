NBA: Victor Wembanyama Makes San Antonio Spurs Debut in Las Vegas

Victor Wembanyama, the number one draft pick in the NBA, has finally made his long-awaited debut for the San Antonio Spurs. Basketball enthusiasts have eagerly been anticipating this moment, which has only been further amplified by the recent controversy involving Britney Spears in Las Vegas. New video footage emerged earlier today, showing the incident where the popstar was hit by a security guard while trying to approach the 7-foot-4 phenom. Wembanyama addressed the Spears saga the night before his debut, attempting to put the drama behind him. Despite not playing in the first two games of the NBA Summer League, Wembanyama arrived in Las Vegas ready to prove himself as a valuable player for the Spurs. Excitement surrounded his debut, as fans gathered at the Thomas & Mack Center to witness him face off against the Charlotte Hornets. Among the thousands present was rapper J. Cole, who was eager to catch a glimpse of Wembanyama. The 19-year-old remained focused on basketball despite the ongoing drama with Spears. Spears herself expressed that she does not blame Wembanyama for the incident, but she does desire an apology and believes the security guard’s actions were dangerous. The controversy surrounding Wembanyama’s debut only adds to the anticipation and spectacle of his first game with the San Antonio Spurs.

Reference