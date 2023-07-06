Pure, Flavorful Delight: La Spezia’s Menu Revamp Quiets Even the Noisiest Tables

La Spezia: Where Freshly Shaven Truffles Meet Excellent Cuisine

Indulging in freshly shaved truffles is a sensory experience like no other, and at La Spezia, you will find this culinary delight served with finesse. The recent additions to La Spezia’s menu have left diners speechless, as they savor each bite in silence, punctuated only by sounds of delight and appreciation.

Nestled in the Scout area of Quezon City, La Spezia evokes the charm of its Italian namesake through its rustic wooden decor and cozy ambiance. Before entering the restaurant, guests are greeted by an inviting al fresco seating area. Passing through the black gates, one is immediately immersed in the atmosphere of an authentic seaside restaurant, complete with framed pictures of Italy adorning the wooden walls, light wooden furniture, and metal accents.

La Spezia’s co-owners, Sean Yuquimpo and Chef Aaron Shiu, have recently revamped their menu, showcasing their passion for Italian cuisine. While paying homage to the traditional dishes of Italy, Yuquimpo and Shiu put their own creative spin on each dish, elevating them to new heights.

Starting with the antipasti, La Spezia offers a classic burrata with a twist. Made from buffalo milk, their burrata has a tangier texture, complemented by charred corn, cherry tomatoes, and microbasil. The inclusion of tomato jelly made from fresh cherry tomatoes adds a subtle hint of flavor, harmonizing perfectly with the creamy burrata. For those seeking an extra layer of decadence, freshly shaved black truffles can be added.

Another delightful antipasto option is the salsiccia Italiana, a brioche roll filled with homemade Italian sausage, caramelized onion sauce, and served with a side salad. The peppery sausage adds richness and juiciness to the dish, balanced by the refreshing side salad.

Moving on to the pasta dishes, La Spezia serves vongole, spaghetti limone, and pasta di capesanti. The vongole stands out with its simplicity, showcasing clams, extra virgin olive oil, Parmigiano Reggiano, smoked bell pepper, and chili flakes. The pasta is cooked in the same liquid as the clams, infusing it with a rich brininess. The dish is perfectly balanced by the bell peppers, providing a crispness that tempers any excess saltiness.

The spaghetti limone is a refreshing and light dish, featuring lemon juice, zest, extra virgin olive oil, and aged Parmigiano Reggiano. With every strand of spaghetti coated in the vibrant lemon flavors, it encapsulates the essence of a beautiful summer’s day. For those desiring an extra touch of luxury, freshly shaved white truffles can take this dish to new heights.

My personal favorite is the pasta di capesante, a scallop pasta made with Hokkaido scallops, dried Japanese scallop emulsion, and Parmigiano Reggiano. The sweet and succulent Hokkaido scallops steal the show, perfectly paired with the rehydrated shredded scallop bits that provide a savory flavor and unique texture to each forkful.

La Spezia continues to impress with its main dishes, offering a truffle-infused feast for meat lovers. The meaty wonders that graced our table left us in awe.

Reference