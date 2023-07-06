Newcomer Faces Difficulties Challenging Twitter in Threads Battle

Receive a daily email digest, called myFT Daily Digest, which rounds up the most recent news from Twitter Inc every morning.

Stay updated with the latest news from Twitter Inc by subscribing to our newsletter.

When it comes to social networks, simply copying what has come before is never enough. To succeed, a new network needs to offer something innovative and captivate users in unique ways. This principle is evident in the success stories of Snapchat, Pinterest, and TikTok, each with its own distinct features.

By this standard, Threads, the new Twitter challenger recently launched by Meta, should have little chance of survival. As a bare-bones microblogging service presented as an extension of Instagram, Threads lacks the differentiation necessary to stand out.

However, Meta’s attack on Twitter has quickly become the most intriguing battle in social media since Google+ attempted to dethrone Facebook. To avoid Google’s failure, Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is relying on three key factors, although these may not be sufficient on their own.

Firstly, Threads benefits from the power of the existing Instagram network. Allowing users to log in with their Instagram accounts and bringing their connections along could give the new network a head start. However, attracting users initially does not guarantee their long-term engagement.

The association with Instagram also hints at another possibility. Threads could serve as a platform for a different type of conversation. While Twitter is the hub for journalists, politicians, and policy wonks to debate daily news, Meta hopes that Instagram’s creative vibes can transform Threads into a “positive and creative venue for ideas.” Ultimately, it is the users who determine a network’s purpose, not its owner.

The second factor relies on Elon Musk’s controversial ownership of Twitter, which has left an audience seeking an alternative. Musk’s campaign for relaxed speech restrictions and reduced content moderation efforts has resulted in many users perceiving the platform as hostile. Additionally, Musk’s own erratic behavior on Twitter has sourly influenced user perception.

Threads may find differentiation through stricter content controls, creating a contrast to Meta’s historical moderation failures. However, despite grievances, Twitter still holds its users captive, possibly due to a lack of viable alternatives or simply inertia.

The third and most intriguing aspect of Meta’s pitch is the promise of eventual cross-network communication. Users will have the ability to read posts and allow their own content to extend beyond Threads itself. This feature could also enable users to bring their personal networks with them if they decide to leave Threads altogether.

This claim is likely to raise suspicion within the fediverse, a group of existing internet services that embrace the communication protocol allowing for interoperability. As Meta has historically maintained complete control over its users’ actions, the sudden philosophical shift raises questions. Furthermore, relinquishing control of audience attention may weaken the platform’s appeal to advertisers.

Meta’s emphasis on interoperability may signify a belief that its previous modes of operation are no longer sustainable. By introducing interoperability in a new app separate from its core networks, Meta can experiment and potentially dominate the emerging landscape of interoperable services.

Promoting interoperability may also serve as a strategy to challenge Twitter’s dominance in microblogging. If other platforms adopt this concept and users come to expect it, Twitter might be compelled to open up its network, relinquishing some control over user attention. However, this is a long-term goal, and Threads needs immediate incentives for attracting a large user base.

All of these factors contribute to making Meta’s assault on Twitter the most captivating tech rivalry of the year. Nevertheless, the fundamental truth about Threads remains: it is essentially a basic clone. Twitter’s biggest failure throughout its 17-year history has been its failure to adapt and evolve to attract a broader audience. Musk has promised to address this issue.

The crucial question for Meta is whether it can adapt its new service quickly enough to outpace Musk, finding innovative ways to engage users with original ideas. Simply waiting for Twitter to fail will not suffice.

[email protected]