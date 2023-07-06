First Alzheimer’s Treatment to Slow Disease Progression Approved by US Regulators

Subscribe to our myFT Daily Digest email and stay informed about the latest Dementia news every morning.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to lecanemab, now named Leqembi, the first Alzheimer’s drug designed to slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative disease. This groundbreaking decision allows millions of American Alzheimer’s patients to access this treatment.

Japanese drugmaker Eisai and US biotech Biogen developed Leqembi, and the FDA has confirmed its safety and effectiveness. Teresa Buracchio, acting director of the Office of Neuroscience in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, hailed this approval as a significant milestone, stating that it is the first drug to target the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s and demonstrate clinical benefits.

Chris Viehbacher, the CEO of Biogen, described this approval as a “breakthrough” in Alzheimer’s treatment. He expressed pride in being at the forefront of advancing solutions for a disease that was previously considered untreatable.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over 6.5 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s, and the disease, along with other dementias, will cost the US approximately $345 billion by 2023.

Unlike previous drugs that solely addressed symptoms, Leqembi is the first drug to target disease progression. However, some researchers are concerned about the meaningfulness of its impact on cognitive decline.

Last month, an FDA panel of experts unanimously voted in favor of recognizing the clinical benefits of Leqembi.

For decades, major pharmaceutical companies had given up hope and reduced investment in Alzheimer’s research. Lecanemab was originally discovered by the Swedish start-up BioArctic before partnering with larger companies.

In January, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Leqembi based on late-stage trial results that demonstrated a 27% reduction in the rate of cognitive decline among early Alzheimer’s patients.

During the trial, some participants experienced brain swelling and bleeding. Unfortunately, three out of 1,795 participants died from brain bleeds, including two individuals who were also taking blood-thinning medications. Eisai has stated that these deaths cannot be directly attributed to the drug.

Medicare, the US government-backed insurance for seniors, will now cover the full cost of the drug for early-stage Alzheimer’s patients. However, doctors must participate in a database to collect evidence on how the drug performs in practice. The annual list price for the drug in the US is $26,500, although health insurers will negotiate lower prices.

The decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to provide coverage for this treatment is crucial in facilitating widespread access to it.

In contrast, the FDA’s decision not to widely cover Aduhelm, another Alzheimer’s drug from Biogen and Eisai that had received conditional approval two years ago, led to Biogen halting its commercial rollout. Aduhelm’s trial did not demonstrate a significant benefit for patients compared to Leqembi, and the data obtained was controversial due to the failure of one of the studies.

Patients in the EU will have to wait until early next year when the regulator is expected to make a decision on the drug. In the UK, Eisai submitted the drug for approval in May.