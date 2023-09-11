Proud and Phenomenal: Canada Strikes Historic Bronze at FIBA World Cup!

Canada made history at the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup by winning their first-ever medal. In a thrilling game against the U.S., Canada emerged victorious, claiming bronze in Manila, Philippines. Dillon Brooks led the way with an impressive 39 points, setting a new Canadian single-game scoring record for the World Cup. The team’s general manager, Rowan Barrett, expressed his pride and excitement, emphasizing the difficulty of achieving success at such events. This medal also marked Canada’s first on the international stage since 1936. Despite a fourth-quarter comeback by the U.S., the Canadians regrouped and dominated in overtime to secure the win. Brooks, who plays for the Houston Rockets in the NBA, was recognized not only for his scoring prowess but also for his outstanding defensive skills, earning him the title of defensive player of the tournament. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett also made significant contributions to Canada’s victory, with Gilgeous-Alexander being named to the tournament all-star team. This historic achievement has brought immense pride to the country and has set the stage for the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Canada has already secured their spot. Former Canadian Olympic team member, Steve Nash, shared his joy on Instagram, while coaches and mentors of the players expressed their pride and admiration for their accomplishments. This momentous win not only celebrates Canada’s success on the basketball court but also serves as inspiration for the future of Canadian basketball.

