2023 Week 1 NFL Predictions: Bengals vs. Browns Odds, Start Time, Line, Live Stream, and How to Watch

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to host the Cincinnati Bengals in an exciting matchup on Sunday. This highly-anticipated game will be broadcasted on CBS and Paramount+, giving fans multiple options to catch all the action. Last season, the Bengals came close to making it to the Super Bowl but fell short in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. However, they finished the season with an impressive record of 12-4 and secured the AFC North title for the second consecutive year. One of the Bengals’ strengths lies in their talented receiving corps, which includes standout players like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. On the other hand, the Browns had a somewhat disappointing season last year, finishing with a 7-10 record. However, they did manage to secure a convincing 32-13 victory over the Bengals in Week 8. Towards the end of the season, the Browns saw a turnaround when Deshaun Watson took over as quarterback after serving an 11-game suspension. If you’re unable to catch the game on television, you can stream it live on Paramount+. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

When it comes to betting odds, the Bengals are favored by 1.5 points in the Week 1 NFL lines. The over/under for total points in the game is set at 47.

To watch the Bengals vs. Browns game, mark your calendars for Sunday, September 10th, and tune in at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on CBS, and if you prefer streaming, you can do so on Paramount+ using their free 7-day trial offer, which also includes a 50% discount on the first year. If you’re still undecided about which team to root for, be sure to check out the NFL picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. This model has been incredibly successful, earning over $7,000 for $100 players with its top-rated NFL picks. It has an impressive record of 163-113 on top-rated picks dating back to the 2017 season and has consistently ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch. For the Bengals vs. Browns matchup, the model predicts the Under (48.5) to be the favorable choice. Both teams had low-scoring games in their previous meetings, and the Bengals’ starting offense has had limited practice time due to quarterback Joe Burrow’s recent calf injury. Additionally, the Browns’ offense struggled when Deshaun Watson took over as quarterback last season. Considering these factors and the intensity of a divisional matchup, the model suggests that the total points scored in this game will be below the set line. If you’re interested in streaming this game, click here to do so.

Now that you have your picks and streaming options sorted, get ready to watch all your favorite live local NFL games on CBS through Paramount+.

