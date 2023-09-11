Explore Lucie Arnaz’s Stunning Former Connecticut Home Listed at $1.99M!

Experience the enchantment of this exquisite Connecticut home once owned by the illustrious Lucie Arnaz, daughter of the famous Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Located at 22 White Oak Lane in Fairfield County, Weston, this charming property is now available for purchase at a price of $1.99 million. One of the standout features of this residence is the barn that Arnaz once utilized as her personal production studio during her ownership from 2007 to 2013.

Arnaz, a talented 72-year-old actor and singer, rose to fame as a teenage actress on the beloved sitcom spinoff “Here’s Lucy,” which aired from 1968 to 1974 and was derived from the iconic show “I Love Lucy.” This exceptional series frequently featured esteemed guest stars such as Ginger Rogers, Carol Burnett, and Dean Martin. In an intriguing revelation, Arnaz recently shared with Page Six that she insisted on her famous mother firing her if her performance fell short, as she feared unfavorable comparisons.

Sprawling across 5,207 square feet and situated on 2 acres of land, this magnificent five-bedroom, 5½-bath home is a true gem. Boasting a picturesque exterior, the property also showcases a pool that adds an extra touch of luxury to the ambiance. Step inside to discover an array of captivating amenities, including a bedroom with a large window that allows ample natural light to stream in.

Built in 1980, this remarkable estate also features a barn on-site, adding to its unique appeal. The interior of the home is equally impressive, boasting a chef’s kitchen, a well-appointed home office, a cozy living room with a grand fireplace, and an elegant dining room complete with built-in corner hutches and sliders, providing seamless access to the back terrace. The family room is adorned with a striking stone fireplace and a stunning copper counter wet bar, while the main bedroom offers a spa bath, two walk-in closets, and a balcony overlooking the splendid backyard.

Furthermore, the finished basement showcases a state-of-the-art gym and a media room, as well as cedar and wine closets, and ample storage space. Notably, the property includes a generator for added convenience. The listing broker for this exceptional home is Karen Magee of Brown Harris Stevens.

The listing broker for this exceptional home is Karen Magee of Brown Harris Stevens.

