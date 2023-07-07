Prince Harry alleges being physically assaulted by Prince William in his upcoming memoir

In a groundbreaking memoir, Prince Harry reveals shocking details about his relationship with his brother, Prince William. The memoir, set to be released on January 10, offers never-before-seen insider information on the royal family, surpassing the revelations from the recent ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary on Netflix. The controversial book, previewed by The Guardian, covers a range of topics including Prince Harry’s drug-taking, his experiences as an Army helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, his reluctance towards his father’s marriage to Camilla, and most shockingly, a physical altercation with Prince William over Meghan.

According to excerpts from the book, the argument between the brothers escalated during a confrontation at Harry’s London home in 2019. William allegedly called Meghan “difficult”, “rude”, and “abrasive”, which infuriated Harry. In response, Harry explained that the negative labels were merely regurgitation of media propaganda aimed at tarnishing Meghan’s reputation. The heated exchange quickly turned physical, with Prince William grabbing Harry by the collar, ripping his necklace, and forcefully knocking him to the floor.

In a more detailed account of the incident, the memoir describes Harry offering his brother a glass of water in an attempt to diffuse the situation. However, William responded with another insult and proceeded to attack Harry. The entire episode happened in a matter of seconds, leaving Harry dazed and injured on the floor. Despite the altercation, Harry managed to gather himself and demanded William to leave his premises.

During an interview with ITV, Harry expressed his desire to repair his relationships with his father and brother. However, it remains uncertain if reconciliation is on the horizon.