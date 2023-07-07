Move Over, Joe Biden – The Atlantic

I am incredibly thankful to Joe Biden for his victory over Donald Trump in 2020. He saved our country from the destructive rule of a dangerous con artist and chronic liar. Trump was consumed by vindictiveness, disregard for the law, and an insatiable ego. In stark contrast, Biden presented himself as a decent, experienced, and refreshingly normal politician. He may have even rescued our nation. The American people owe him a deep debt of respect and gratitude.

However, Biden’s decision to run for president at the age of 80 raises concerns. As someone in their late 60s, with my 70s approaching, I understand the limitations that come with age. While I consider myself to be in good health for my age (though I do cringe at the word “old”), I recognize that I don’t possess the same energy I had a decade ago. I forget things more easily, and there’s a little voice in my head that questions if I’m still alive when I wake up without any aches or pains in the morning.

To me, 67 is the new 66. It’s an illusion that aging can be hidden (thanks to botox), prevented (through exercise and healthy eating), or delayed (by not waking up Grandpa from his nap!). This notion is simply not true. Numerous studies, readily available through the National Institutes of Health website, demonstrate the impact of aging on memory, mental sharpness, stamina, hormone production, and the increased risk of dementia. While exceptions exist, betting on being the exception feels like a gamble against mounting odds and a triumph of hope over experience.

Many of the common clichés about growing older unfortunately hold true. With age comes less tolerance for fools or disagreement, along with an increased sense of entitlement. We become more inclined to say, “Listen to me, kid, I’ve been doing this longer than you’ve been alive.” Biden embodies these characteristics to some extent. In the ego-driven world of politics, it’s rare for individuals to mature into sweet and humble grandparents. One doesn’t become a senator or president without a disproportionately large ego, which is why figures like Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Grassley struggle to step down. Even those who initially possess humility find it difficult to maintain it. We should have respect for those who willingly relinquish their positions, such as Supreme Court Justice David Souter.

Clinging to power in old age is also selfish. In my field of university-level teaching, I’ve witnessed many elderly professors who refuse to make way for younger generations. They deceive themselves into thinking that they are as skilled as they always were, even as they deliver lectures based on outdated notes or fail to produce innovative work. The academic world is plagued by ego, similar to the world of politics, resulting in self-indulgence and an aversion to stepping out of the spotlight. University presidents quietly worry about this issue, which is why professors like me receive tempting buyout offers and post-retirement incentives. And before my fellow aging colleagues inundate me with their latest publications or Boston Marathon accomplishments, I must reiterate that exceptions exist. But don’t we all deceive ourselves about our exceptionalism?

President Biden is currently 80 years old. If he were to win a second term, he would be 86 by the end of it, having spent nearly half a century serving as a senator, vice president, or president. These positions naturally inflate one’s self-image. As president, Biden has surrounded himself with former aides and loyal technocrats, lacking peers who can offer dissenting opinions with expertise and self-assurance. While this may have been his approach all along, it’s particularly evident now.

Biden maintains an active exercise routine, much like Ronald Reagan, who was already retired by Biden’s current age. Unfortunately, diseases like Alzheimer’s don’t discriminate based on exercise habits or physical fitness. We’ve all known seemingly healthy individuals in their 60s, 70s, and 80s whose health suddenly deteriorates or declines rapidly.

Regrettably, Vice President Kamala Harris, while possessing an impressive resume, lacks the political skills and influence to be a compelling presidential candidate. Additionally, history has shown that an ailing and declining president doesn’t simply step aside and hand over the reins to the vice president. Figures like Woodrow Wilson and Franklin D. Roosevelt have delayed and denied the realities of their health, aided by supportive families and advisers.

However, Biden isn’t the only alternative to Trump. There are talented Democratic governors and former mayors, such as Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans, who could be considered. Unfortunately, our current political landscape seems to limit us to unconventional candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Democrats, like their Republican counterparts in the past, tend to follow a unified path rather than falling in love with alternative candidates.

Accepting the inevitability of aging is not morbid—it’s simply acknowledging reality. Those who cannot do so come across as pitiful. In his book How to Grow Old, Cicero offers excellent guidance. He writes, “This final act must occur, just as fruits on trees and the earth itself wither and fall someday. But a wise person understands this and accepts it gracefully. Fighting against nature is as pointless as the battles waged by giants against the gods.”

Cicero highlights the joys of old age, such as tending to one’s metaphorical and literal gardens, enjoying the company of old and young friends, and leaving behind the struggles of lust, ambition, and conflict. He also emphasizes the desperation and inappropriateness of clinging to the spotlight until the bitter end. “An actor doesn’t need to be on stage throughout the entire play. Appearing during the appropriate acts is sufficient.” Joe Biden played a leading role in a critical act within America’s grand story, conducting himself with grace and integrity. It’s time for him to take a bow, accept the gratitude of a thankful nation, and exit the stage to well-deserved applause.