Presence of Great White Sharks Approaching Cornwall: Possible Appearance in Britain

Scientists are warning that great white sharks could soon be spotted in Britain as they migrate towards Cornwall in search of food. Ocearch, a US-based organization tracking 400 sharks, believes that these man-eating fish are likely to head to Ireland and Cornwall due to the favorable water temperature and abundance of seal populations. Ocearch’s founder, Chris Fischer, suggests that sharks may stay in these areas year after year. While South Africa and Australia are commonly associated with great whites, there have been over 100 reported sightings in the UK in the last 15 years, with six occurring on the Cornish coast. Despite these sightings being infrequent, the UK coastline provides ideal conditions for these sharks, as the water temperature ranges between 57.2°F/14°C and 68°F/20°C during the summer, which fits within the species’ normal temperature range. Experts state that there is no reason why great whites shouldn’t be found off the UK coast, as the habitat is suitable and there is plenty of food available. However, there is currently no clear evidence of their migration towards the UK, although they may swim nearby from time to time. It is important to note that while great whites are known to attack humans, they primarily move to find food and mates. These sharks can live up to 70 years and have a strong sense of smell, allowing them to detect seals from a distance. They can swim at speeds of up to 37mph and launch themselves out of the water to surprise their prey. Great whites have several rows of teeth that can number in the thousands, with new ones replacing the old ones as they fall out.

