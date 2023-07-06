National: Yukon and N.W.T. Reach Preliminary Agreement with Ottawa on Health Funding

Yukon has agreed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s health funding offer, which will provide $380 million in federal funding to the territory over 10 years.
News of this agreement came shortly after the Northwest Territories announced its own $361 million agreement in principle with Ottawa over 10 years.
Both agreements include an increase in health-care transfers from the federal government, and $73 million for each territory to address their specific concerns.
