British aristocrat sells expansive 9,500-acre estate at a £35 million price tag

One of Britain’s wealthiest aristocrats is selling his sprawling 9,500-acre estate, which includes a caravan site and a pub, for a staggering £35 million. Lord Max Percy, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland, has decided to put Rothbury Estate on the market. The estate, which has been in the Percy family for over 700 years, boasts 12 farms, 1,800 acres of woodland, and the beautiful Simonside Hills. Additionally, the sale includes a river known for its salmon and trout fishing, 23 residential properties, a popular caravan site, and the charming Crown and Thistle pub located in Alwinton village. The estate generates an impressive income of £283,000 annually through rents from the farms, buildings, and houses, making it an appealing investment opportunity. The renowned estate agent Knight Frank is handling the sale, advertising it as a highly unique and expansive carbon-offsetting opportunity. This historic sale provides potential buyers with the chance to own one of the most prestigious estates in the UK, with royal links dating back to King Henry VIII. The estate promises significant ecological, environmental, and natural capital opportunities, thanks to its diverse terrain comprising peatland, moorland, river, woodland, and grassland. Lord Percy, a well-educated individual who grew up in Alnwick Castle, is offering this breathtaking landscape to those seeking both future food solutions and a wealth of country pursuits. As the sale of the estate commences, some residents of Rothbury express their concerns, stating that the land should belong to the people. Independent councillor Steven Bridgett worries that the estate will be acquired by someone with more money than sense or by corporations for tax purposes. He fears that development and excessive tree planting, driven by government funding priorities, will alienate the next generation from the opportunity to work the land and contribute to its improvement. Discontent among the locals is evident, as they argue against the concentration of land ownership in the hands of a few and question the lack of people’s voice in determining the fate of these ancestral lands. Despite the criticism, Northumberland Estates, representing the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland, clarifies that their son is privately handling the sale and all affected parties have been notified. The spokesperson reassures stakeholders that appropriate measures are being taken to manage the sale process efficiently.

