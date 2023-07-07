Police Searching for Other Potential Victims of Westchester Sexual Assault Suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying potential additional victims of a sexual assault suspect. Peter Avraham Shure, a 29-year-old resident of Westchester, was apprehended on June 28 for engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. This arrest follows the receipt of two reports of forced sexual assault involving two female victims. It is alleged that Shure coerced the victims to accompany him to his residence, where he then sexually assaulted them. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged Shure with two counts of forcible rape and one count of lewd act on a child. Shure has since been released on bond and is expected to appear at the Airport courthouse on August 7, where a hearing will be scheduled to determine the sufficiency of evidence to proceed with a trial. Detectives have released Shure’s booking photo and suspect that he may have committed additional assaults that have yet to be reported. Individuals who believe they may have been victimized are urged to contact the LAPD’s juvenile division at 213-486-0570. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 800-222-8477.