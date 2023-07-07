Inaccessible Healthcare Continues to be Promoted by the Kardashians

Kris Jenner underwent a full-body MRI scan on the latest episode of “The Kardashians.”

This is just one of many extravagant health treatments the family showcases on the show.

Unfortunately, these treatments are not accessible to the average person.

Kris Jenner recently underwent a full-body MRI scan as part of her health regimen.

During the scan, Jenner watched an episode of Dateline while being encased in the MRI machine for about an hour. The scan was conducted at Prenuvo, a startup that specializes in preventative MRI scans for early-stage disease detection. Jenner’s scan showed no health issues, and according to Dr. Raj Attariwala, her brain appeared “perfect” and her body resembled that of a woman in her 40s. However, this level of peace of mind comes at a cost, with the scan potentially costing up to $2,499 at Prenuvo.

A spokesperson from Prenuvo declined to disclose any details about Jenner’s specific experience but assured that the company does not engage in paid sponsorships.

This is not the first time the Kardashian family has showcased extravagant health treatments on their show. However, as viewers, we may start to question the relevance and accessibility of these treatments to the average person.

While it’s understandable that Jenner prioritizes her health and utilizes her wealth to support it, it’s important to acknowledge that not everyone has the resources to pursue these high-cost preventative measures.

‘The Kardashians’ and Controversial Health Treatments

This recent episode featuring Jenner’s MRI scan is in line with previous episodes where the family has explored various health treatments. For example, in a previous season, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber underwent vitamin IV therapy in Miami, which they considered a “fun day.” However, experts have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness and risks of IV therapy, with costs ranging from $100 to $800.

In another episode, Kendall takes Khloé Kardashian for a SPECT brain scan conducted by

