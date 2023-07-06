TLC Releases Teaser and Premiere Date for New Spinoff: “90 Day: The Last Resort”

July 6 (UPI) — TLC is launching an exciting and highly anticipated new show called 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Recently, the network announced both a teaser and the premiere date for this upcoming reality series, intensifying the anticipation among viewers.

90 Day: The Last Resort serves as a captivating spinoff of the immensely popular 90 Day Fiancé series. As in its predecessor, the show focuses on couples where one partner is pursuing a K-1 visa.

The K-1 visa allows the foreign-citizen fiancé to journey to the United States and legally wed their U.S. citizen sponsor within a timeframe of 90 days from their arrival.

This new series claims to showcase five returning couples from the original 90 Day Fiancé series, all of whom have reached their breaking points in their relationships.

According to an official synopsis, in a last-ditch effort to salvage their love, each couple will participate in a transformative couples retreat. Together with a team of trained professionals, the duos will confront and navigate a wide range of issues including trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy.

The series promises a rollercoaster of emotions, with explosive group therapies, intense couples sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off resort activities, and much more. Ultimately, at the end of this soul-searching retreat, each couple will face the difficult decision of whether to continue their journey together or part ways.

Mark your calendars, as 90 Day: The Last Resort will premiere on August 14 at 9 p.m. EDT, exclusively on TLC.

In addition to the main show, fans can look forward to a weekly companion podcast titled 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions. Hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, the podcast will feature insightful discussions with therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy, and Dr. Jason Prendergast.

The original 90 Day Fiancé series recently wrapped up its ninth season in August 2022, captivating audiences worldwide. The franchise has also spawned other popular spinoffs such as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.