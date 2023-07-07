Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads reverses decision on ‘censoring’ Donald Trump Jr.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s latest app, Threads, faced controversy after warning users about potential misinformation from Donald Trump Jr. Despite quickly retracting the warning, the incident sparked a backlash. Don Jr. criticized the app’s influencers, suggesting they couldn’t formulate coherent sentences. Andy Stone from Meta admitted the mistake and apologized. The warning label was subsequently removed. Skeptics questioned Stone’s claim that it was an innocent mistake, highlighting the perceived bias against conservatives. Other conservatives also complained about censorship on Threads. Mark Zuckerberg reported that 30 million users signed up for Threads in its first week. However, some conservatives pledged their loyalty to Twitter, seeing it as a platform for unrestricted speech. Threads, seen as a rival to Twitter, is currently facing potential legal action from Elon Musk, who claims that Meta stole Twitter’s technology. Alex Spiro, representing Twitter, threatened to sue Meta for unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets and intellectual property in the creation of Threads.

