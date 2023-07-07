Photos Purportedly Show Raided Home of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Boss of Wagner, as Russia Remains Silent on His Whereabouts

In a recent development surrounding the mutiny against President Vladimir Putin’s rule, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is currently in Russia while his troops remain in field camps. Although there is no independent verification of Lukashenko’s claim, Russian media reports suggest that Prigozhin was recently seen at his offices in St. Petersburg. The Kremlin has refused to comment on Prigozhin’s whereabouts.

The presence of Prigozhin in Russia raises questions about the agreement that ended the mutiny. Under the deal, Prigozhin was allowed to move to Belarus in exchange for ending the rebellion and receiving amnesty for himself and his troops. It remains unclear whether Prigozhin’s presence in Russia violates the agreement or if he is simply finalizing his affairs. This uncertainty suggests that the threat posed by Prigozhin may not have been fully neutralized, and that the Kremlin is proceeding cautiously until it determines what to do with potentially loyal troops.

President Putin has outlined three options for the Wagner troops: they can join the Russian military, retire, or move to Belarus. However, many details of the agreement brokered by Lukashenko remain unclear. While Lukashenko initially claimed that Prigozhin was in Belarus, he now states that Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg and may also travel to Moscow. He has not specified the location of the Wagner troops’ camps, but it is known that they previously fought alongside Russian forces in eastern Ukraine and have bases on Russian territory.

Lukashenko also revealed that Prigozhin has been given back the cash and weapons confiscated by Russian authorities. When asked about Prigozhin’s whereabouts, Putin’s spokesman stated that the Kremlin has no desire or means to track his movements, but reaffirmed that the agreement involved his move to Belarus.

Lukashenko further disclosed that Belarus has offered the Wagner Group the use of its military camps, although the company has not made a final decision. This mercenary group has gained notoriety for fighting for Russian interests and making money in various global conflicts.

The fact that Prigozhin escaped punishment for the mutiny while other critics of Putin have faced severe consequences has been downplayed by the Kremlin. They argue that the deal with Prigozhin was necessary to prevent extensive bloodshed. Lukashenko dismissed suggestions that Putin would order Prigozhin’s assassination, stating that Putin is not that vindictive.

Meanwhile, Russian online newspapers have posted videos and photos of Prigozhin’s lavish mansion in St. Petersburg. These images, allegedly taken after a raid by Russian authorities, show stacks of cash, gold bullion, and a jacket adorned with medals, including the Hero of Russia medal. Izvestia also published selfies of Prigozhin wearing various disguises and posing in foreign military uniforms, reflecting Wagner’s deployments in Syria and Africa. One photo displayed a lineup of decapitated heads, while another showed an oversized souvenir sledgehammer labeled “for important negotiations,” symbolizing reports of Wagner troops using the tool to beat defectors.

Regarding the deployment of Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, Lukashenko stated that they serve as a deterrent against aggression. He confirmed that some weapons have already been moved to Belarus and the rest will be delivered by the end of the year. Lukashenko emphasized that any use of these weapons would require consultation with him and could only occur in response to an act of aggression by NATO against Russia or Belarus.

In conclusion, the situation surrounding the Wagner Group and Yevgeny Prigozhin remains complex and uncertain. While the agreement brokered by Lukashenko aimed to resolve the mutiny, Prigozhin’s presence in Russia and the ambiguous details of the deal raise concerns about the loyalty of the troops and the future actions of both Prigozhin and the Kremlin.

