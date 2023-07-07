NBA Security Guard Reportedly Suspected of Knocking Britney Spears to the Floor – National

Renowned pop singer Britney Spears has lodged a police report accusing a security guard working for basketball player Victor Wembanyama of striking her in the face during an incident in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ’s initial report, Spears, aged 41, encountered Wembanyama, a 19-year-old French basketball player and highly anticipated rookie of the upcoming NBA season, at Catch restaurant in the Aria hotel around 8:30 p.m. local time. (This incident has been verified independently by Rolling Stone and US Weekly.)

Spears, accompanied by her husband Sam Asghari and two others, supposedly approached Wembanyama in the restaurant and tapped him on the shoulder, requesting a photo together.



FILE – Victor Wembanyama was drafted as a first pick to the San Antonio Spurs in June 2023.





Arturo Holmes/Getty Images





Spears informed the police that Damian Smith, the director of team security for the San Antonio Spurs, struck her on the face, causing her glasses to fall off and resulting in her falling to the floor.

Wembanyama was recently chosen by the Spurs as their first overall pick in the NBA draft.

Subsequently, Smith offered an apology to Spears at her table. Although she accepted the apology, Spears later decided to file a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) accusing Smith of battery.

A statement released by the police on Thursday reads, “On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 pm, LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time.”

None of the involved parties, including Spears and Wembanyama, have made any public statements about the alleged altercation.

Furthermore, it remains uncertain whether Spears intends to pursue criminal charges against Smith.

Wembanyama, who currently stands as the NBA’s tallest active player at an impressive height of seven feet four inches, is scheduled to make his professional debut in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this Friday.

Having ended her 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021, Spears recently reconciled with her mother after enduring years of family-related conflicts. In June 2022, she tied the knot with Sam Asghari, a 29-year-old model and fitness trainer.

