Pharmacies and GPs Decry Chaotic Covid and Flu Autumn Jab Rollouts, Slamming Health Chiefs for No-Show Deliveries

Britain’s booster jab drive faced potential chaos just one day after the autumn roll-out began due to a shortage of doses at surgeries and chemists. General practitioners (GPs) have expressed concerns that they may not have enough Covid and flu vaccines due to delivery cancellations. Pharmacists are also reportedly worried about the availability of doses for the upcoming campaign. NHS England has been criticized for its ‘chaotic decision making’ by industry leaders, with reports of patchy and disorganized distribution of jabs. However, the NHS maintains that there are enough vaccines available.

This winter, Covid and flu vaccines will only be offered to individuals over the age of 65, excluding millions aged 50-64 who were eligible during the pandemic. Up to 30 million people qualify for a flu jab and 25 million for Covid vaccines this year. Care home residents and housebound individuals in England will be the first to receive the vaccines, with invitations for other eligible individuals being sent out from next Monday. This includes over-65s, frontline health and social care workers, and pregnant women. The vaccination scheme was brought forward by a month to protect the most vulnerable from the Pirola Covid strain.

However, delays and cancellations in vaccine deliveries have been reported by GPs. Dr Azeem Majeed warns of the inconvenience and demoralization for patients if clinics have to be canceled last minute, and senior GPs have expressed frustration on social media platforms. Dr Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, calls this year’s vaccination rollout a “shambles” due to uncertain vaccine supply and system issues. Hospital admissions and bed occupancy for Covid patients have also increased in recent weeks.

Despite these concerns, NHS England insists that there is enough vaccine stock available. Deliveries are distributed to vaccine hubs through integrated care board (ICB) teams. The push for 30 million eligible individuals in England to receive Covid and flu jabs comes ahead of an expected increase in cases during the colder months. The Pirola variant has been detected in several countries, raising concerns about its rapid spread.

Eligible groups can book their jabs through the NHS website, the NHS App, or by calling 119 starting from September 18. The decision to bring forward the start of vaccine deliveries was made due to concerns about the Pirola variant. However, fewer individuals will be eligible for a Covid jab compared to last year, as invites will not be given to those aged 50-64. Some MPs have called for the booster program to be extended to include over-50s, but currently there are no plans to widen vaccine availability in the UK. High street pharmacies may offer the jabs in the future, but it is unlikely before spring.

Symptoms specific to the BA.2.86 variant are not yet known, but similar Omicron subvariants have presented with a runny nose, sore throat, and fatigue. UK health authorities are closely monitoring the Pirola strain to determine its impact. Last year, booster turnout was highest among those over 75, and NHS England is urging eligible individuals to get both the Covid and flu jabs to reduce the risk of a potential ‘twindemic’.

Out of the 34 confirmed Pirola cases in England, 28 were from a single outbreak in a care home in Norfolk. This outbreak had a high attack rate and suggests that the variant spreads easily indoors. Pirola has a large number of mutations, raising concerns among scientists. While only two cases have been confirmed in Scotland so far, there may be more undetected cases.

